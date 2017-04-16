The sister of Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas was killed in a car crash on Interstate 5 in Washington state Saturday.

Chyna Thomas, 22, died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 5 a.m. in Federal Way, south of Seattle, reports the Tacoma News Tribune.

>> Read more trending news



The Washington State Patrol said witnesses reported the car weaved off the roadway and hit a barrier, launching it into a sign post. Chyna Thomas wasn't wearing a seat belt, authorities said.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement regarding the passing of Chyna Thomas, sister of Isaiah Thomas of the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/iPOFte2jzM — NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2017

Isaiah Thomas, a point guard for the Celtics, is originally from Washington state and played for the University of Washington.

The Celtics will face the Chicago Bulls on Sunday in the NBA playoffs in Boston.

The Celtics released the following statement:

"We are terribly saddened by the tragic loss of Chyna Thomas. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Celtics organization are with Isaiah and his family."