Sports teams poke fun at eclipse through social media

Several sports teams had some fun with Monday's solar eclipse, taking to social media to put their own spin on the celestial rarity. The Atlanta Hawks gleefully blocked out the Suns, who were only too happy to block them back. And there was a total eclipse of the Hart in Philadelphia.

Let’s start in Atlanta, where the Hawks’ Twitter account noted that “in honor of the sun being blocked today, here are our best blocks against the @Suns over the past few years!”

In honor of the sun being blocked today, here are our best blocks against the @Suns over the past few years! ☀️🌑😎#SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/NcnldLq2Ho — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 21, 2017

The Suns were not about to have the Hawks throw any shade on them, so they responded in kind:

The Philadelphia Eagles had some fun with the 1983 Bonnie Tyler song, “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” using defensive tackle Tyler Hart as their focal point:

A total eclipse of: pic.twitter.com/QYIG7hXtms — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 21, 2017

Was that Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo protecting his eyes during the eclipse? Only the Spartans know for sure.

Don't forget to protect your eyes during the #SolarEclipse17

😎 pic.twitter.com/FCQiQK0sSN — Spartan Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) August 21, 2017

There was plenty of creativity to go around in the sports world. Now, players have until 2024 to think of something new.