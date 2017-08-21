Tennessee Titans players enjoy eclipse after practice

Members of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans were treated to a post-practice eclipse party Monday, and players laid on the field with pairs of glasses to view the celestial wonder, ESPN reported.

Nashville was in the path of the solar eclipse that raced through the United States on Monday, and Titans players viewed it as Bruce Springsteen songs like “Blinded by the Light” and “Dancing in the Dark,” and Corey Hart’s “Sunglasses at Night” blasted through the speakers.

“That was dope,” linebacker Javon Brown told ESPN. “I was trying so hard not to look at the sun. It was crazy. It felt like a cloud was over the sun the whole day. It was dark. It was a great experience though. That was timeless and priceless.”

“It was one of those moments where everybody can forget the problems that they have going on, come together and have fun,” cornerback Adoree Jackson told ESPN. “That's once-in-a-lifetime. It was special.”



Nashville was the largest city in the solar eclipse's totality path,EPSN reported. The sun was completely blocked for just over two minutes. Darkness took over the sky and the temperature dropped.



“It was like dawn almost, it was a little eerie with the weather,” Titans coach Mike Mularkey said.