Six people were killed in London late Saturday night after a van rammed into people on the London Bridge and continued on to nearby Borough Market, where police said three assailants got out of the van and stabbed multiple people. >> Read more trending news Mark Rowley, assistant commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police Service, said the attackers were shot and killed by police. Here’s what we know: Police believe that the three people shot and killed by police were the only perpetrators of Saturday’s attack. 'Our current belief is that there were three attackers,' Rowley said early Sunday. 'But we’ve still got some more inquires to do to be 100 percent confident of that.' He added that the suspects were killed within eight minutes of the first call to police warning them of the attacks. Authorities have not identified the suspected attackers. At least 48 people were injured in the attack, according to the London Ambulance Service. “We took 48 patients to five hospitals across London and treated a number of others at the scene for minor injuries,” Peter Rhodes, assistant director of the London Ambulance Service, said at 6:05 a.m. local time in a statement. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a news conference early Sunday that some of the injured are in critical condition. Among those injured was a British Transport Police officer, authorities said. He suffered injuries to his head, face and leg, according to police. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. The attacks have been deemed terrorism, police said. “A full investigation is underway, led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command,” Rowley said. It is the second reported terror attack in London this year. Police said in March that 52-year-old Khalid Masood drove a car into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge, killing four people before fatally stabbing a police officer. He was shot and killed by police. Authorities in Manchester last month deemed a bombing at the Manchester Arena a terror attack as well. The bombing killed 22 people who were at the arena for an Ariana Grande concert. U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation and offered his support for the United Kingdom in a tweet Saturday. “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there,” Trump wrote. Vice President Mike Pence echoed Trump in a separate statement on Twitter. “Our thoughts (and) prayers are (with) the victims, courageous first responders (and) all the people of London,” Pence wrote. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a meeting of the government’s emergency response committee Sunday, according to The Associated Press. In a statement, the prime minister thanked first responders. “Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events,” she said.