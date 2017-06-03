WATCH: Bat boy interferes with Mets infielder 



A bizarre play involving a bat boy and New York infielder Wilmer Flores on Thursday led to the ejection of Mets manager Terry Collins, ESPN reported.

The Milwaukee Brewers were leading 2-0 in the fourth inning and had loaded the bases with one out. Eric Sogard hit a pop fly near the Brewers’ dugout and Flores chased it near the railing at Citi Field. A bat boy carrying a metal stool tried to avoid the infielder but nicked his arm, and Flores was unable to make the catch.

"Well I'm not really sure what the rules are on that play. All I can tell you is I had the ball. I don't know what happened after that, but I had the ball. I guess that wasn't [his] intention," Flores told ESPN.

Umpires originally called Sogard out for interference but quickly huddled and reversed their ruling. Collins bolted from the bench, argued with crew chief Fieldin Culbreth and was ejected.

"My issue was, it was a routine catch. It would be one thing if it was a difficult play; that was my argument," Collins told ESPN.