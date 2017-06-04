Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
86°
H 86
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
86°
Scattered Clouds
H 86° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    86°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 86° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 86° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 85° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Sports
WATCH: Pujols hits 600th career home run – a grand slam
Close

WATCH: Pujols hits 600th career home run – a grand slam

WATCH: Pujols hits 600th career home run – a grand slam
Photo Credit: Mark J. Terrill/AP
Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols, right, follows through on a grand slam, the 600th homer of his career, as Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

WATCH: Pujols hits 600th career home run – a grand slam

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Mark J. Terrill/AP

ANAHEIM, Calif. -  Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols has joined the 600 club. 

The 37-year-old hit his 600th home run – a grand slam – Saturday off Minnesota Twins pitcher Ervin Santana.

>> Watch the moment here

Only eight other players have crossed the 600 mark, including Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth, Alex Rodriguez, Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., Jim Thome and Sammy Sosa, CBS Sports reports.

>> Read more trending news

Rodriguez congratulated Pujols in a tweet.

"Congrats @PujolsFive on No. 600," Rodriguez wrote. "You are a great ambassador to our game and all Dominicans #PlatanoPower." 

>> See the tweet here

Tony Clark, executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association, also lauded Pujols.

>> See the tweet here

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • London Bridge terror attacks: What we know
    London Bridge terror attacks: What we know
    Six people were killed in London late Saturday night after a van rammed into people on the London Bridge and continued on to nearby Borough Market, where police said three assailants got out of the van and stabbed multiple people. >> Read more trending news Mark Rowley, assistant commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police Service, said the attackers were shot and killed by police. Here’s what we know: Police believe that the three people shot and killed by police were the only perpetrators of Saturday’s attack. 'Our current belief is that there were three attackers,' Rowley said early Sunday. 'But we’ve still got some more inquires to do to be 100 percent confident of that.' He added that the suspects were killed within eight minutes of the first call to police warning them of the attacks. Authorities have not identified the suspected attackers. More than 30 people were injured in the attack, according to the London Ambulance Service. “We have now taken over 30 patients to five hospitals across London following the incident at London Bridge,” Peter Rhodes, assistant director of the London Ambulance Service, said at 3:50 a.m. local time in a statement. “A number of other patients were treated for less serious injuries at the scene,” he said. “Our thoughts are with everyone affected.” Among those injured was a British Transport Police officer, authorities said. He suffered injuries to his head, face and leg, according to police. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. The attacks have been deemed terrorism, police said. “A full investigation is underway, led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command,” Rowley said. It is the second reported terror attack in London this year. Police said in March that 52-year-old Khalid Masood drove a car into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge, killing four people before fatally stabbing a police officer. He was shot and killed by police. Authorities in Manchester last month deemed a bombing at the Manchester Arena a terror attack as well. The bombing killed 22 people who were at the arena for an Ariana Grande concert. U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation and offered his support for the United Kingdom in a tweet Saturday. “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there,” Trump wrote. Vice President Mike Pence echoed Trump in a separate statement on Twitter. “Our thoughts (and) prayers are (with) the victims, courageous first responders (and) all the people of London,” Pence wrote. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a meeting of the government’s emergency response committee Sunday, according to The Associated Press. In a statement, the prime minister thanked first responders. “Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events,” she said.
  • At least 6 killed in London Bridge terror attacks; 3 suspects killed by police
    At least 6 killed in London Bridge terror attacks; 3 suspects killed by police
    Six people were killed in a pair of terror attacks reported Saturday night in London, police said. Three people believed to have carried out the attack were also killed. >> Read more trending news Officers responded around 10 p.m. local time to reports of a vehicle collision involving pedestrians on the London Bridge, police said. A short time later, police received reports of stabbings in the nearby Borough Market. Police responded to a third incident in the Vauxhall area, but determined it was a stabbing and not a terror incident.
  • Donald Trump tweets 'We need the travel ban' amid reports of London terror attack
    Donald Trump tweets 'We need the travel ban' amid reports of London terror attack
    President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday evening to argue in favor of his proposed travel ban amid reports of a terror attack in London. >> Read more trending news “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough,” Trump wrote in a tweet about two hours after police confirmed that they were dealing with incidents on the London Bridge and nearby Borough Market. “We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the travel ban as an extra level of safety.” The Justice Department filed a petition Thursday asking the Supreme Court to reinstate the ban, which would limit travel from six Muslim-majority countries. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week voted 10-3 against restoring the ban, saying that the policy was “rooted in religious animus and intended to bar Muslims from this country.” After reports first surfaced that police in London were responding to a vehicular attack on the London Bridge, the president retweeted a post from Drudge Report that claimed that a van “(mowed) down 20 people” on the bridge. BBC News reported that about five people were struck Saturday night by a speeding van on the London Bridge. Police said they were called shortly afterward to reports of stabbings in nearby Borough Market. Both incidents were determined to be terrorist incidents, police said. The president later shared support for the people of the United Kingdom, writing on Twitter that, “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there.” ﻿The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Police: Florida woman charged with child abuse after boy sustains 10 fractured ribs
    Police: Florida woman charged with child abuse after boy sustains 10 fractured ribs
    A Florida woman remained in the Palm Beach County Jail early Saturday after she was arrested in connection with  the beating a 4-year-old child, which left him with multiple injuries, including 10 fractured ribs, according to an arrest report. Schiwanda Lavern Bellinger, 36, is facing charges of aggravated child abuse and child neglect with great bodily harm and is being held in lieu of a $40,000 bail. >> Read more trending news See who’s been booked into the Palm Beach County Jail Lantana police responded to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach on April 17 after being alerted to the injured child by a Florida Department of Children and Families investigator, the report said. Police were told the child had sustained 10 fractured ribs, two fractured shoulder blades, a fractured right arm and a fractured pelvis. The child also had multiple scars “from head to toe,” including severe scarring on his nose and face, a doctor who examined the child told police. Bellinger, whose relationship to the child is redacted in the arrest report, told police the injuries were likely sustained from falls off a countertop and a swing set. She said she brought the child to the hospital after the child’s right arm swelled up after a fall. But the child told police the arm injury was sustained after Bellinger pulled it while the child was on the ground. The child indicated the fractured ribs were a result of repeated punches to the stomach and the shoulder injuries were caused by punches to the child’s back, the report said. The child told police that Bellinger “is not nice to me.” During an interview with police on April 21, the child was asked who caused the arm injury and mentioned a person other than Bellinger, according to the report. The officer who wrote the report noted that Bellinger was allowed “supervised visitation” with the child while the case was being investigated. Bellinger insisted during a police interview that the child was hurt in falls and denied any abuse. Download our PostNOW app to get the latest Breaking News
  • “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Tropical moisture plume aimed at Florida!
    “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Tropical moisture plume aimed at Florida!
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.