Apple iOS11 update brings new emojis, bug fixes and more

Apple’s first major iOS 11 update since its September release includes several new emojis, bug fixes and security improvements.

Earlier this month on World Emoji Day, Apple previewed more than two dozen of the new emojis, including a woman in a headscarf and more expressive smileys.

On Tuesday, they’ll finally be available with the iOS 11.1 update.

New emojis include a variety of mythical creatures, such as mermaids, wizards and vampires as well as new activities, including rock climbing and curling.

The emoji closet just got a lot bigger, too, just in time for winter. You’ll now find gloves, a trench coat and a scarf.

Some other emojis have been redesigned to look more realistic or detailed, such as the bumblebee, snail and whale.

In addition to the new emoji and usual “bug fixes and improvements,” the iOS 11.1 update will feature the return of the 3D Touch option.

This option allows users to force-press the left edge of the screen and swipe to go to the next app.

According to TechCrunch, the gesture is more efficient than what users more commonly do: double-press on the home button to swipe for open apps.

A significant bug fix included in the new update solves the KRACK vulnerability issue, which puts many wireless internet users at risk of being hacked.

Users can update an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch to iOS 11.1, by going to Settings, General and then tapping on Software Update.

Other iOS 11.1 features, according to Apple, are below:

Photos

Resolves an issue that could cause some photos to appear blurry.

Addresses an issue that could cause Live Photo effects to playback slowly.

Fixes an issue that could cause some photos to not display in the People album when restoring from an iCloud backup.

Fixes an issue that could impact performance when swiping between screenshots.

Accessibility

Improves braille support for Grade 2 input.

Improves VoiceOver access to multipage PDFs.

Improves VoiceOver rotor actions for announcing incoming notifications.

Improves VoiceOver rotor actions menu when removing an app from the App Switcher.

Fixes an issue for some users where alternative keys would not display when using VoiceOver with Touch Typing.

Fixes an issue where VoiceOver rotor would always return to default action in Mail.

Fixes an issue where VoiceOver rotor would not delete messages.

Other improvements and fixes

Adds back support for accessing the app switcher by pressing on edge of display with 3D Touch.

Fixes an issue that caused cleared Mail notifications to reappear on Lock screen.

Fixes an issue in enterprise environments that prevented data from being moved between managed apps.

Fixes an issue with some third-party GPS accessories that caused inaccuracies in location data.

Resolves an issue where settings for Heart Rate notifications were appearing in Apple Watch app (1st generation).

Fixes an issue where app icons were not appearing in notifications on Apple Watch.