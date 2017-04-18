NASA and United Launch Alliance will broadcast the first 360-degree view of a rocket launch live Tuesday as a cargo payload heads to the International Space Station.

The launch from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station is scheduled for 11:11 a.m. EDT with a 30-minute window. The broadcast begins at 11 a.m. EDT.

To see the launch live, go to NASA’s YouTube channel and use your mouse to manipulate the view.

“While virtual reality and 360 technology have been increasing in popularity, live 360 technology is a brand-new capability that has recently emerged,” NASA said in a statement. “Recognizing the exciting possibilities opened by applying this new technology to spaceflight, NASA, ULA and Orbital ATK seized this opportunity to virtually place the public at the base of the rocket during launch.”

Orbital ATK’s Cygnus spacecraft will be loaded with 7,600 pounds of research, supplies and hardware for the space station. It will launch on ULA’s Atlas V rocket.

Don't forget to tune in to watch the @OrbitalATK CRS-7 launch live in 360 beginning at 11:00am: https://t.co/vqSGMW0Jbm https://t.co/eyueTuScYQ — NASA Kennedy / KSC (@NASAKennedy) April 18, 2017

The @ulalaunch #AtlasV rocket carrying our SS John Glenn #Cygnus spacecraft is rolling out to launch pad 41 at @NASAKennedy! pic.twitter.com/COxs7noYIm — Orbital ATK (@OrbitalATK) April 17, 2017