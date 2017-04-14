Instagram stories more popular than Snapchat

Instagram debuted its stories feature in August, and many social media users immediately noticed the stark similarities between the platform’s new feature and Snapchat, an app that focuses on allowing users to send temporary videos.

Now, eight months later, Instagram’s ‘Snapchat clone’ is more popular than Snapchat itself.

According to Instagram, more than 200 million people use the platform’s stories feature each day. That’s up 50 million users since January.

Fourth-quarter records for 2016 showed Snapchat as having about 158 million daily users.

Snapchat turned down a $3 billion buyout deal from Facebook, which owns Instagram, in 2013. Since then, Facebook has rolled out its own version of video-sharing developments on its platforms, including Messenger and WhatsApp.

Instagram rolled out new “selfie stickers” and geostickers, reminiscent of Snapchat’s geofilters, on Thursday.