Will your iPhone or iPad get Apple’s latest iOS update?

Apple is constantly updating its products with fun features, but its next revamp may not make it to all of its gadgets.

>> Read more trending news

The latest version of the company’s operating system, iOS 11, drops in September and includes an augmented reality app, the ability to use two apps at once and a few other facets.

RELATED: Here's what people think about the leaked alleged iPhone 8 design



But which devices will get the update?

If you purchased your product after 2013, you’re likely in good standing. But double check below to be sure.

iOS 11 is compatible with the following:

iPhone 5S and newer

Any iPad Air

Any iPad Pro

iPad mini2 and newer

2017 iPad

6th generation iPod

RELATED: 7 hidden iPhone tricks you probably never knew about

That means devices excluded above, such as the iPhone 5C or earlier, will remain on iOS 10 but don’t jump for joy just yet. Every iOS 11 feature may not come to all products listed.

RELATED: ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’ feature coming to iPhone iOS 11

The feature that allows you to view two apps at once will only be available for iPads not iPad minis, and apps that depend on a stylus require an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil.

Learn more about the upcoming operation system and its new components at CNET.