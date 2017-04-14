Airline pilot helps feed baby of woman traveling with four children

A photo of a pilot going above and beyond for a passenger is a breath of fresh air given recent airline horror stories.

A photo shared on Instagram shows a Finnair pilot feeding a baby while aboard a flight as a passenger.

A member of the flight crew shared the photo on Instagram, where it quickly went viral, getting more than 1,000 likes.

According to the post, a mother was traveling with her four boys, two of which were babies.

“Naturally one cannot travel with two babies on one’s lap, so we had to solve the dilemma of missing lap, otherwise it would have been a no go for mom and the kids,” the post reads.

Capt. Tom Nystrom was on the flight as a passenger and happily stepped in.

“I have children on my own,” Nystrom told Inside Edition. “So it came naturally to me to help this customer with her babies.”

