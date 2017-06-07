Florida mall closes as flooding submerges cars in parking lot

Torrential downpours that soaked most of South Florida have closed one of the largest outlet malls in the United States.

>> Read more trending news

The Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise, Florida, announced that it would be closed Wednesday, CBS Miami reported.

Several cars that tried to plow through the puddles on Tuesday whose drivers anticipated shopping delights ended up getting trapped.

Nonstop rain causes flooding at Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise, where shoppers returned to their cars to find some vehicles submerged. pic.twitter.com/jfowQpMmih — Terrell Forney (@TVTerrell) June 7, 2017

“My car is stuck underwater,” one woman who parked there on Tuesday told Local 10.

Dozens of other cars were also trapped in pools of puddles in the parking lot, CBS Miami said.

>> Related: PHOTOS: Flooding at Sawgrass Mills Mall

“Nobody can see anything, even the security guard. He didn’t even realize it, that’s why he put caution tape around it,” mall-goer Michael Reidout told CBS Miami.

Sawgrass Mills Mall: parking lot is not caving in. "The car is actually parked in a ‘drainage swale’...driver trying to exit didn't see..." pic.twitter.com/KwSWUEz0CN — Silva Harapetian (@silvaharapetian) June 6, 2017

Operated by Simon Property Group, Sawgrass Mills Mall, at 2.4 million square feet, is the 10th largest mall in the United States.

The mall will post updates on its Facebook page and shopping line at 954-846-2350.