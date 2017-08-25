Listen Live
Hurricanes
Hurricane Harvey slams into Texas: Live updates
Hurricane Harvey slams into Texas: Live updates

Images of Hurricane Harvey

Images of Hurricane Harvey

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

Hurricane Harvey came ashore between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor, Texas late Friday evening. With its arrival, people were braced for “life-threatening storm surge, rainfall and wind hazards to portions of the Texas coast.”

>>Related: How dangerous is a hurricane? Understanding hurricane categories

Hurricane Harvey slams into Texas: Live updates

This visible image of Hurricane Harvey taken from NOAA’s GOES East satellite on Aug. 25 at 10:07 a.m. EDT (1407 UTC) clearly showed the storm’s eye as the storm nears landfall in the southeastern coast of Texas.
Hurricane Harvey

Photo Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project
Photo Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project
Read More
The Latest News Headlines

  • Hurricane Harvey slams into Texas: Live updates
    Hurricane Harvey slams into Texas: Live updates
    Hurricane Harvey came ashore between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor, Texas late Friday evening. With its arrival, people were braced for “life-threatening storm surge, rainfall and wind hazards to portions of the Texas coast.” >>Related: How dangerous is a hurricane? Understanding hurricane categories
  • Hurricane Harvey strands thousands aboard cruise ships in Gulf of Mexico
    Hurricane Harvey strands thousands aboard cruise ships in Gulf of Mexico
    Travelers aboard four cruise ships may be stuck in the Gulf of Mexico most of the weekend as Hurricane Harvey batters east Texas. The Port of Galveston is closed, and will remain closed until the Category 4 hurricane passes and a post-storm assessment is completed, KENS reported. >> Read more trending news The Carnival Freedom and Carnival Valor are at sea in the middle of their voyages. The ships will stop in New Orleans on Saturday to replenish fuel, water and food supplies. Travelers will be able to disembark or wait out the journey back to Galveston, Carnival spokeswoman Jennifer De La Cruz told the Miami Herald. Carnival Breeze and Royal Caribbean’s Liberty of the Seas -- both in Cozumel, Mexico, -- were scheduled to arrive Sunday in Galveston, the Herald reported. The four vessels have a combined capacity of about 15,000 cruisers.
  • Hurricane Harvey: What is a Category 4 hurricane and what will it do?
    Hurricane Harvey: What is a Category 4 hurricane and what will it do?
    Updated at 9:30 p.m. with National Hurricane Center reclassifying the storm as a Category 4 hurricane. The National Hurricane Center has upgraed Hurricane Harvey to a Category 4  storm -- a major hurricane that will cause “catastrophic” damage. The storm was upgraded hours before it was to make landfall along Texas’ Gulf Coast. According to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, sustained winds in a storm of that size would be between 130-156 mph. Winds can blow at that level for many hours. Wind gusts will be much higher. What is a Category 4 hurricane and what can happen when it makes landfall? Here’s a quick look. First, what is a hurricane?A hurricane is a rotating low-pressure weather system.The system is born as an area of disturbed weather usually in the Atlantic Ocean. If the conditions are right, the system organizes thunderstorms to create a sort of heat pump to draw fuel from the warm ocean waters. Tropical systems gain strength by drawing heat from the air and sending it upward to be released through condensation of water vapor in thunderstorms. As these storms move across the ocean or in and around the Gulf of Mexico, they can grow stronger.  When a system has sustained winds of 39 mph, it is classified as a tropical depression. When the winds reach 39 mph or higher, the depression becomes a tropical storm and is given a name.At 74 mph, the system is a hurricane. What is the Saffir-Simpson scale and what does it have to do with hurricanes?The Saffir-Simpson scale categorizes hurricanes by wind strength.The tropical system is assigned a category depending on its wind speed. Here are the categories, the wind speeds and what those winds will likely do once the system makes landfall. Category 1 – 74 to 95 mph: Very dangerous winds will produce some damage: Well-constructed frame homes could have damage to the roof, shingles, vinyl siding, and gutters. Large branches of trees will snap and shallowly rooted trees may be toppled. Extensive damage to power lines and poles likely will result in power outages that could last a few to several days. Category 2 – 96 to 110 mph: Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage: Well-constructed frame homes could sustain major roof and siding damage. Many shallowly rooted trees will be snapped or uprooted and block numerous roads. Near-total power loss is expected with outages that could last from several days to weeks. Category 3 – 111-129 mph: Devastating damage will occur: Well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends. Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking numerous roads. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes. (Category 3 storms and above are considered major hurricanes). Category 4 – 130-156 mph: Catastrophic damage will occur: Well-built framed homes can sustain severe damage with loss of most of the roof structure and/or some exterior walls. Most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months. Category 5 – 157 or higher: Catastrophic damage will occur: A high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last for weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.  Here is a video that shows the increasing level of damage in each category.
  • Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka resigns from White House
    Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka resigns from White House
    Presidential adviser Sebastian Gorka resigned Friday. Gorka previously worked for former Trump adviser Steve Bannon at Breitbart. His resignation was expected after Bannon was ousted earlier this month by Trump’s new Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly. >> Read more trending news His tenure during the short seven months of the Trump administration was controversial. He denied ties to a far-right Hungarian group early in his career as he tried to start a political career in the country, but was denied security clearance, according to a report from BuzzFeed News. He later received criticism after he called an exploding bomb at a mosque in rural Minnesota a “fake hate crime.” Gorka’s resignation was first reported by the conservative website The Federalist. According to the site, Gorka expressed dismay at the administration’s current direction. “(G)iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are – for now – ascendant within the White House. As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House. Regrettably, outside of yourself, the individuals who most embodied and represented the policies that will ‘Make America Great Again,’ have been internally countered, systematically removed, or undermined in recent months. This was made patently obvious as I read the text of your speech on Afghanistan this week… “The fact that those who drafted and approved the speech removed any mention of Radical Islam or radical Islamic terrorism proves that a crucial element of your presidential campaign has been lost ...”
  • Report: Boy dumped in driveway by daycare worker died after being left in hot van
    Report: Boy dumped in driveway by daycare worker died after being left in hot van
    A 5-year-old boy found dead in an Alabama driveway Monday afternoon died after being left in a daycare van for hours by the woman charged with his care, court records show.  The body of Kamden Dewan Johnson, of Mobile, was found by an 11-year-old girl walking home from her bus stop with friends. Police investigators later that day questioned Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, who worked as a van driver at Community Nursery & Preschool Academy, where Kamden had been enrolled for two weeks. Their investigation led detectives to charge Patterson with manslaughter and abuse of a corpse.  Court documents obtained by WKRG in Mobile confirm that police believe Kamden died after being left inside the van Patterson drove for the preschool. The criminal complaint on the corpse abuse charge states that she abused Kamden’s body by “knowingly treating the corpse in a way that outraged ordinary family sensibilities, to-wit: discarded the body of Kamden Johnson on the side of Demetropolis Road.” Officials have not said if heat played a role in Kamden’s death, but the high temperature Monday in Mobile reached at least 92 degrees. The American Academy of Pediatrics reports that temperatures inside a vehicle rise rapidly and that, with an external temperature of 80 degrees, the temperature inside a vehicle can rise to above 120 degrees in an hour.   With a temperature like that in Mobile the day Kamden died, the temperature inside of a vehicle would reach more than 130 degrees in that same time frame.  Kenya Anderson, director of the daycare, previously told AL.com that Kamden had boarded Patterson’s van that morning, shortly after his mother dropped him off, for the ride to one of the other facilities run by the preschool’s parent company, Community Church Ministries. When Patterson returned after her afternoon van run, she said Kamden had not been on the return trip, Anderson said.   Anderson told AL.com she was about to call Kamden’s mother to ask about him when police -- who were already investigating the discovery of Kamden’s body -- arrived to question Patterson.  During a bond hearing in the case Thursday, Assistant Mobile County District Attorney Jennifer Wright argued that the charges against Patterson were warranted because “he (Kamden) was in her care at the daycare in the van with her, and we believe while under her care that he died, and then his body was disposed of,” AL.com reported.  Patterson’s bond amount on the manslaughter charge was set at $60,000. Bond on the charge of abuse of Kamden’s body was set at $15,000.  Related story: ‘He had wings and a halo’: Daycare worker charged after 5-year-old found dead in driveway AL.com said that Patterson was ordered to have no contact with children outside of her own immediate family, and that she refrain from contact with Johnson’s family.  Patterson remained seated during the hearing due to what was described as serious health complications, AL.com reported. She had to be removed from the courtroom in a wheelchair after her hearing because she reportedly had a seizure. Her lawyer, Christine Hernandez, told reporters that her client is undergoing chemotherapy, but did not detail the reason for the treatment.  Kamden’s mother, Jasmyn Williams Johnson, on Wednesday filed a civil lawsuit against Community Nursery & Preschool Academy, Community Church Ministries, owners Carl and Angela Coker and Anderson, the director of the preschool. The lawsuit, also obtained by WKRG, accuses the defendants of negligence in their care of Kamden and in their training of staff members, as well as a failure to implement and follow policies and procedures to ensure the safety of their young students. It also cites negligence in the hiring of Patterson, who had worked at the daycare for a few months prior to Kamden’s death. >> Read more trending news The suit accuses the daycare of failing to properly screen and conduct background checks on Patterson, who police have said has an extensive criminal history.  An AL.com report pointed out, however, that Community Nursery & Preschool Academy, because it is operated by a church, does not fall under state oversight. Because of that, the daycare is not required by law to conduct a background check on Patterson or any of its workers.  The criminal complaints against Patterson list a number of aliases she allegedly used in the past. Wright on Thursday gave the court an overview of the criminal charges she’s faced since 1991, many for theft, in Mobile County.  She also had a conviction for grand theft auto in Escambia County, Florida, according to AL.com. She served 11 months on a four-year split sentence and was placed on three years’ probation.  Patterson was also convicted of first-degree theft of property in 1999 and was sentenced to seven years in prison. It was not immediately clear what time she served in that case.  Some of her arrests over the years included charges of driving without a license, failure to appear in court and being a fugitive from justice, AL.com reported.  She also had at least one arrest for negligent driving, in which she had unrestrained children in the vehicle. It was not clear if she was ever convicted on any of those charges. 
The Latest News Videos

