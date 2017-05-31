Important Emergency Preparedness Links For Northeast Florida

Two teens have been arrested and at least one other person of interest is being sought in connection to a Palm Coast “crime spree”. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says they responded early Wednesday morning to a report of a stolen car. They were able to track the vehicle using the onboard security and navigation system, and when they stopped the vehicle, they arrested the two 16-year-old’s inside- Tyrekk Reed and Kenderrick Morton. Both suspects have been charged with grand theft auto, but more charges could be coming. Deputies say their investigation showed the pair had been on a crime spree overnight, which included burglarizing several unlocked cars in southern Palm Coast and stealing two cars- which have since been recovered and returned to their owners. A statement from the Flagler County Sheriff indicates the suspects are connected to 13 burglary and auto thefts in all during this crime spree. One other person of interest has been identified as this time. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a man in Espanola who goes by the name of Rick and has a blue mohawk. Additional suspects could be identified as the investigation continues, and detectives believe there may be more victims that come forward as well. If you have any information about the person of interest or this investigation, you’re asked to contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.