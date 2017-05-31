Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
78°
H 89
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
78°
Broken Clouds
H 89° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    78°
    Current Conditions
    Thunderstorms. H 89° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Evening
    Thunderstorms. H 89° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Morning
    Cloudy. H 84° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Hurricanes
Important Emergency Preparedness Links For Northeast Florida
Close

Important Emergency Preparedness Links For Northeast Florida

Important Emergency Preparedness Links For Northeast Florida

Important Emergency Preparedness Links For Northeast Florida

By: Aaron

Knowledge can be key to limiting the damage to your personal belongings, or the harm to you and your family when facing tropical weather events. 

Here are links separated by county to help you plan for the best possible outcome.

DUVAL COUNTY 

CLAY COUNTY

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

NASSAU COUNTY

BAKER COUNTY

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Teacher accused of 2 1/2-year relationship with student 'felt trapped'
    Teacher accused of 2 1/2-year relationship with student 'felt trapped'
    A former high school football coach and star player at the University of Georgia faced a judge Wednesday afternoon. Only WSBTV.com was there when Mikey Henderson’s co-workers, family and his girlfriend came to his defense in court. “Mr. Henderson is one of the most selfless employees at Parkview High School,” said Mike Demorest, one of Henderson’s co-workers. Henderson resigned earlier this month, when police confronted him with the allegations that he carried on a 2 1/2-year sexual relationship with a student. He was immediately charged and has been in jail since. >> Read more trending news “I have nothing but positive things to say about my interactions with Mr. Henderson,” one teacher said. Henderson's attorney said his client didn't know how to get out of the relationship. “He said he just sort of felt trapped,” Henderson’s attorney said. “He didn’t know what to do or how to get out of it, so it just continued.” Police say the now-graduated high school student told friends about the relationship earlier this year after Henderson stopped meeting her for the rendezvous. “She was going to be the one seeking out communication,” Henderson’s attorney said. On Wednesday, over the prosecutor’s objections, the judge set bond for Henderson at $25,000. Neither he nor any friends can contact the victim or witnesses.
  • Two teens arrested for Palm Coast “crime spree”, blue mohawked person of interest sought
    Two teens arrested for Palm Coast “crime spree”, blue mohawked person of interest sought
    Two teens have been arrested and at least one other person of interest is being sought in connection to a Palm Coast “crime spree”. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says they responded early Wednesday morning to a report of a stolen car. They were able to track the vehicle using the onboard security and navigation system, and when they stopped the vehicle, they arrested the two 16-year-old’s inside- Tyrekk Reed and Kenderrick Morton. Both suspects have been charged with grand theft auto, but more charges could be coming.  Deputies say their investigation showed the pair had been on a crime spree overnight, which included burglarizing several unlocked cars in southern Palm Coast and stealing two cars- which have since been recovered and returned to their owners. A statement from the Flagler County Sheriff indicates the suspects are connected to 13 burglary and auto thefts in all during this crime spree.  One other person of interest has been identified as this time. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a man in Espanola who goes by the name of Rick and has a blue mohawk. Additional suspects could be identified as the investigation continues, and detectives believe there may be more victims that come forward as well.  If you have any information about the person of interest or this investigation, you’re asked to contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.
  • White House releases names of presidential aides with approved ethics waivers
    White House releases names of presidential aides with approved ethics waivers
    More than a dozen White House staffers have been granted ethics waivers, officials announced late Wednesday. The waivers were permitted for four former lobbyists and others who are working in President Donald Trump’s administration, NPR reported. Trump has said that senior officials his administration has hired are barred from working on some matters that involve former clients or employers for a period of two years, with some exceptions, The Associated Press reported. President Barack Obama had similar rules in place and also allowed some waivers. Included in the ethics waivers list: Reince Priebus, who may take part in meetings with the Republican National Committee. Priebus had been the head of the RNC from January 2011 until he took over as Trump’s chief of staff after the November election. Kellyanne Conway is allowed to still have meetings and communication with former clients when it comes to political, advocacy, trade or nonprofit organization topics. Shahira Knight used to work for Fidelity, according to the AP, which specializes on setting up retirement accounts and retirement planning. She has been granted a waiver to work on the administration’s retirement, tax and financial services issues. “Blanket” waivers cover staffers like Steve Bannon, Breitbart’s former chief executive and allow him and others to contact members of the media to set up meetings and other communications on “broad policy matters.” To read the complete White House ethics waivers list, click here.
  • Obama honors artistic achievements at Kennedy Center Honors gala
    President Barack Obama hosted his final Kennedy Center Honors gala at the White House on Sunday. >> Read more trending stories The president and first lady Michelle Obama were introduced after the inductees: actor Al Pacino; gospel singer Mavis Staples; Argentine pianist Martha Argerich; singer-songwriter James Taylor; and Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmidt and Joe Walsh, the surviving members of the Eagles. The Kennedy Center Honors is in its 39th year. The ceremony will be broadcast Dec. 27 on CBS. >> PHOTOS: 2016 Kennedy Center Honors Earlier, at the White House, Obama welcomed the honorees at a reception and said participating in the gala was “one of the perks of the job.” Former president Bill Clinton made a surprise appearance on stage Sunday to talk about how Taylor’s music resonated with him and the American public in times that tested the nation’s resolve. “Our nation was reeling from the pain of Vietnam,” Clinton said. “James was there to satisfy our hunger for both intimacy and authenticity.” The tribute to Pacino included words from Sean Penn and recitations of Shakespeare by Laurence Fishburne and Lily Rabe. Chris O’Donnell and Gabrielle Anwar re-enacted the tango that Pacino danced with Anwar in “Scent of a Woman,” the 1992 movie that won Pacino an Oscar. Garth Brooks, Sheryl Crow and Darius Rucker performed medleys of Taylor’s music. Yitzhak Perlman played violin and Yuja Wang played piano to honor Argerich. Staples’ songs were performed by Elle King, Bonnie Raitt and Andra Day. The Eagles were originally selected to be honored in 2015, but the band decided to wait because of founding member Glenn Frey’s poor health. Frey died on Jan. 18 at age 67. Bob Seger, Vince Gill and Kings of Leon performed the Eagles’ music on Sunday.
  • Police use narcan to save K-9 partners
    Police use narcan to save K-9 partners
    It is their job to find drugs, but the drugs that K-9 officers search for can be just as deadly to the four-footed members of law enforcement. Police officers have started carrying naloxone, or narcan, on drug raids to help when police dogs encounter opioids, The Associated Press reported. Three K-9 officers in Florida had to be taken to an animal hospital last year when they were exposed to fentanyl. >> Read more trending news  “Dogs are not looking for drugs with their eyes and feeling with their fingers; they’re literally breathing it in and inhaling it,” Brian Foley, deputy police chief in Hartford, Connecticut, told The AP. It can also be absorbed through the dog’s paws. “It’s very dangerous,” Kevin Hoying, a K-9 officer with Springfield police department, told the Springfield News-Sun. “Their noses are wet. If it gets airborne, it will stick to their nose, they’ll take it and they’ll overdose just like people.” The Springfield K-9 unit had to refuse some search warrants that needed drug sniffing dogs recently because of fentanyl, The News-Sun reported. Police in Hartford started carrying naloxone for their dogs in January. Massachusetts state police started in March. Deputy sheriffs in Greenville County, South Carolina, received training on using nasal naloxone on their dogs in February, The AP reported. Massachusetts state police troopers are also being trained to not release dogs when loose drugs are found. Naloxone, administered as either a shot or a nose spray, blocks the effect of opioids and can reverse overdoses. The Drug Enforcement Administration warned police officers that a small amount of fentanyl, either ingested or absorbed through the skin, can be deadly to both humans and police dogs. Fentanyl is usually mixed with heroin and is 50 times more potent than heroin.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.