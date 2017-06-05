Must-see photo shows man calmly mowing lawn as tornado looms

Seven people were killed in London late Saturday night in the third major terrorist attack in Britain in the past three months. British police have arrested 12 people and the Islamic State group said it is behind the attack that has left seven people dead. A van rammed into people on London Bridge and continued on to nearby Borough Market, where police said three assailants jumped out and stabbed multiple people. >> Read more trending news Mark Rowley, assistant commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police Service, said the attackers were shot and killed by officers. Here’s what we know: The Attack At least one bystander was shot and injured by police as they responded to the attackers. Eight officers fired as many as 50 bullets to stop the carnage. Police believe that the three people shot and killed by police were the only perpetrators of Saturday’s attack. 'Our current belief is that there were three attackers,' Rowley said early Sunday. 'But we’ve still got some more inquires to do to be 100 percent confident of that.' He added that the suspects were killed within eight minutes of the first call to police warning them of the attacks. Authorities have not identified the suspects, yet. The Associated Press reported early Sunday that 12 people have been arrested in connection with the attacks, and that British authorities are still trying to determine if others were involved in planning the attack. Islamic State group “fighters” were responsible, the group said in a statement Sunday through its Aamaq news agency. Injured The victims have not been publicly identified yet, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed a Canadian is among those killed in the attack. At least 48 people were injured in the attack, according to the London Ambulance Service. “We took 48 patients to five hospitals across London and treated a number of others at the scene for minor injuries,” Peter Rhodes, assistant director of the London Ambulance Service, said at 6:05 a.m. local time in a statement. British Prime Minister Theresa May visited victims at the hospital Sunday. The Associated Press is reporting 21 people are in critical condition. Among those injured was a British Transport Police officer, authorities said. He suffered injuries to his head, face and leg, according to police. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Third Attack in Three Months Police are calling the latest attack an act of terrorism. “A full investigation is underway, led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command,” Rowley said. It is the third terror attack in London this year. Last month a suicide bomber detonated a bomb at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, killing 22 people. In March, police said that 52-year-old Khalid Masood drove a car into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge, killing four people before fatally stabbing a police officer. He was shot and killed by police. Trump administration reaction U.S. President Donald Trump was briefed on the situation and offered his support for the United Kingdom in a tweet Saturday. “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there,” Trump wrote. Vice President Mike Pence echoed Trump in a separate statement on Twitter. “Our thoughts (and) prayers are (with) the victims, courageous first responders (and) all the people of London,” Pence wrote. British reaction U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May called for a meeting of the government’s emergency response committee Sunday, according to The Associated Press. In a statement, the prime minister thanked first responders. “Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events,” she said.