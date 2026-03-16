Enter now for your chance to see John Fogerty & Steve Winwood @ The St. Augustine Amp!

John Fogerty & Steve Winwood

WOKV wants to give you a chance to win tickets to see “John Fogerty & Steve Winwood: The Legacy Tour” live at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday, September 18th, 2026!

John Fogerty

As the leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty helped shape the sound of American music, blending blues, country, pop, rockabilly, R&B, and swamp boogie into a genre-defying style that continues to resonate with fans around the world decades after its inception. One of the greatest songwriters of all time, he has received multiple awards and honors for his undeniable impact on music culture including induction in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the BMI Icon Award, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a special honor for his song “Centerfield” making him the only musician ever honored by the Baseball Hall of Fame.

In January 2023, Fogerty regained control over his works, acquiring majority interest of his worldwide publishing rights from Concord. Today, Fogerty remains as fierce as ever. He is currently on tour promoting his new album, Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival Years released on August 22nd, 2025. The album is a labor of love celebrating John’s renewed love affair with the music of CCR and it’s extra special as it features his sons, Shane + Tyler Fogerty. Legacy is not just a celebration of one of the greatest catalogs in rock & roll—it’s the sound of an American original claiming his place, once more, at center stage.

Steve Winwood

For more than five decades, Steve Winwood has remained one of the most influential figures in British music as a singer-songwriter, vocalist, guitarist, keyboardist, and producer. A multiple Grammy Award winner and BMI Icon, Winwood has sold more than 50 million records worldwide and is known for timeless hits including “Higher Love,” “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Back in the High Life Again,” “Valerie,” and “Roll With It.” Winwood first rose to fame at just 15 years old as the lead singer of Spencer Davis Group before co-founding the groundbreaking band Traffic. He later helped form rock’s first supergroup, Blind Faith with Eric Clapton.

His acclaimed solo career produced landmark albums like Arc of a Diver, Back in the High Life, and Roll With It, earning multiple Grammy Awards and solidifying his legacy as one of rock and soul’s most enduring artists.

Enter below for your chance to win!

Don’t want to miss out? Tickets are on sale now at www.theamp.com

Get ready for this amazing show!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 03/16/26 – 04/12/26 Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) enter on the WOKV mobile app or website (www.wokv.com). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

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