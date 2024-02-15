Get Rough and Rowdy with Bob Dylan!

Bob Dylan

One of the greatest songwriters of all time, Bob Dylan, has announced an all new tour, and he has added Jacksonville to his list of stops. If you want your chance to get your hands on a pair of tickets, courtesy of AEG Presents, then you’re in luck! Just register below and you’re entered for a chance at tickets to the show!

Want to make sure you have a spot? Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com

Get ready for the show with these classic hits!

Download our apps now:

Click here for Apple Click here for Android

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 02/15/24 – 03/12/24. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) Register to win on the station website (www.WOKV.com) Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.WOKV.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

©2024 Cox Media Group