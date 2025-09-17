Salute America - Honoring Our Heroes at The Holidays

Join 104.5 WOKV Jacksonville’s News and Talk at the all-new Ponte Vedra Concert Hall for “Salute America: Honoring Heroes,” a night to celebrate and honor current and former military personnel, their families, and the organizations that support them. Enter Below for a chance to win tickets into this event, or listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News all week. They’ll be giving away tickets every hour of the show!

Tickets go on sale September 22nd, at http://pvconcerthall.com/

Speakers include:

Erick Erickson

Drew Steele

Lt.Col. Bill Dudley

Dee Quaranta (USAF retired)

Col. Len Loving (retired)

USN Capt. Bob Buehn (retired)

Colonel Chris Budihas (retired)

Rich Jones

and more!

*A limited number of VIP tickets are available and include a pre-show Meet & Greet, premium seating and a special early entrance.

Northeast Florida is a community shaped by military service. On December 10 at 7 P.M., 104.5 WOKV, Jacksonville’s News and Talk, is proud to salute America and honor our heroes!

