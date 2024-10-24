We have Your Free Chance To See Dwight Yoakam at The Amp!

Coming to the St Augustine Amphitheatre November 13th, Dwight Yoakam with The Mavericks and special guest Drayton Farley!

Event Details from the Amp:

Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and he is a 21-time nominated, multiple GRAMMY Award winner. He has 12 gold albums and 9 platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the Top 10. Nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard, with 14 peaking in the Top 10. Yoakam is a recipient of the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association, and BMI Country Music’s President’s Award, the most prestigious award offered by the organizations. He was also inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in the Songwriter/Artist category at the 49th anniversary Gala in 2019 in Nashville, TN. (MORE HERE)

Jacksonville’s News And Talk, 104.5 WOKV is trying to send you to the show for free, Enter below for your chance to win, or purchase your tickets here

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/24/24 – 11/03/24. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) visit the station website (www.WOKV.com) and register for your chance to win . Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.WOKV.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

©2024 Cox Media Group