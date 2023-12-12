Willie Nelson’s On The Road Again at The Amp!

Willie Nelson 2024!

Willie Nelson & Family, coming to the Saint Augustine Amphitheatre on February 14th & 15th! 104.5 WOKV Jacksonville’s News & Talk has your chance at a pair of tickets to the show! Just use the entry form below and register to win now!

Tickets available for purchase here!





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/11/23 – 02/13/24. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) enter on the WOKV mobile app or website (www.wokv.com). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

