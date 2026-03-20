From comparing plans early to reviewing existing coverage and making lifestyle changes, these are some strategies you can employ to protect yourself from insurance premiums going up in 2026. Exploring insurance promotions and discounts can also help.

All those tactics can help you snag a lower insurance rate and reduce your premiums. Doing so is even more crucial in 2026, as most major types of coverage will see rate hikes.

Insurance Journal, for instance, reports the average annual home insurance premium to have a projected 4% increase. If this comes to pass, the average premiums will cost around $3,057 this year.

Don't let those soaring rates burn holes in your pockets. Familiarize yourself with money-saving tactics, and you can stay insured while avoiding exorbitant costs.

What Is an Insurance Premium?

Whenever you purchase an insurance policy, you'll have to pay the insurer an agreed-upon amount for them to keep your policy active, which is what the industry refers to as the "premium." Think of it as a subscription fee for your coverage. If you fail to pay it, your insurer can cancel your policy.

Is an Insurance Premium Monthly or Yearly?

How often you pay an insurance premium depends on your policy and your insurance company's accepted or allowed payment models. Many Americans prefer to pay monthly premiums, though, as the amount of money they pay is smaller and therefore, more manageable.

How Can You Brace Yourself for Soaring Insurance Premiums in 2026?

Aside from home insurance, your health insurance premiums will also likely soar this year. As The Commonwealth Fund explains, Affordable Care Act (ACA) premiums have risen by over 20% in 2026. Insurers say the increase is due to enhanced premium tax credit and other related policies expiring.

As for auto insurance premiums, they may also increase in 2026, albeit only slightly. According to Repairer Driven News, a new report estimates that although the average annual full-coverage car insurance premium decreased 6% nationwide in 2025, it will jump by 1% this year.

With all those increases, it's time you brace yourself and consider employing the following strategies to help you manage soaring insurance premiums.

Compare Plans Early

Two weeks to two months before your existing insurance policy expires, start shopping around for new coverage.

The earlier you do it, the more time you have to explore the market, allowing you to get more rates to compare with each other and find the most reasonable one. You may even be able to secure an "early shopper" discount.

You can start your comparison now by exploring this guide to discover HH Insurance Group and its personalized quote tool.

Review Existing Coverage

Reviewing your current policies and existing coverage is one of the most effective ways to brace and protect yourself from soaring insurance premiums, as it allows you to:

Identify unnecessary coverage or parts you no longer need

Check for available discounts

Discover opportunities where you can adjust your policy limits

It's wise to review all your insurance policies at least once a year or when a major life change happens. Examples of the latter include changing jobs or getting married. Having a new baby, buying a new home, or making significant improvements to your house also qualify as "major life changes."

Make Lifestyle Changes

Making positive lifestyle changes, such as quitting smoking, reducing alcohol consumption, losing weight, and engaging in more physical activity, can have a significant positive impact on your health and overall quality of life. The U.S. CDC says they can boost immunity and help you live longer and healthier.

However, did you know that such changes may also help you save on your insurance premiums?

They can help you secure lower insurance rates because insurers, particularly those that provide health and life coverage, regard the following as high-risk factors (variables that make policyholders more likely to file a claim):

Smoking

Being overweight or having obesity

Alcohol use

Sedentary lifestyle

By eliminating or reducing your risk factors, insurers will have a more favorable perception of you, which you can then use as a tool to negotiate lower rates.

Explore Promotions and Discounts

Insurance companies offer various money-saving promotions and discounts to attract desirable customers, encourage loyalty, and reduce their admin costs. One of the most popular of these deals is the multi-policy/bundling discount.

By "bundling" your policies (buying two or more from the same provider), you can get a discount on your overall premiums. It can, for instance, help you lower your home and auto insurance premium payments.

Some insurers also offer discounts when you enrol in their autopay and paperless billing scheme. They do so because autopay guarantees on-time payments from you, the policyholder, minimizing the risk of your policies lapsing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Insurance Premiums Continue Rising Beyond 2026?

Yes, you can expect the rates and premiums of most types of insurance to remain on an upward trajectory beyond 2026.

Marketwatch, for instance, wrote a piece explaining why health insurance premiums in 2027 will be even higher than in 2026. One reason has to do with the number of people leaving the ACA marketplace, resulting in insurers having a smaller pool of customers. Insurers would have fewer clients to spread the cost of prescriptions and medicare care on.

Home insurance rates will also likely increase in 2027. In a 2025 article, Yahoo reported that they'd increase by 8% in 2026 and another 8% in 2027.

What Factors Influence Insurance Premiums?

The exact factors that influence insurance premiums vary depending on the type of coverage you're looking at. Health and life insurance share the most similar risk factors, such as age, gender, health status, medical history, tobacco and alcohol use, and weight.

Age and gender also impact auto insurance rates and premiums. However, it also looks into your location, driving record, specific make, model, and year of your vehicle, and how often you use your car.

Don't Let Soaring Insurance Premiums Force You to Go Uninsured

With insurance premiums continuously on the rise, it could be tempting to go uninsured. Doing so, however, can put your health and finances at risk of catastrophic financial losses.

Never drop coverage. Instead, take proactive steps, like comparing plans early and negotiating rates, to lower your insurance rates.

Find related reads and the latest news and guides on health, lifestyle, and local and national events by browsing the rest of our platform.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.