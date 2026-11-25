Can diamonds chip? Yes, which is why buyers should make sure the setting fits their daily routine, do prong checks, and use caps on certain settings. Sharp corners and tips on these gems can catch or take on concentrated impact.

Yahoo Finance reports younger millennial and Gen Z travelers had two to three times more jewelry loss, likely due to more frequent wear. When buying a ring likely to be worn daily vs. one handled more as an heirloom, protective shapes like rounded outlines and halo settings can help.

How Can Diamonds Chip?

Diamonds are hard enough to cut glass and resist scratching; they're not invincible. They can chip along natural cleavage planes and fracture when struck at the wrong angle. Chips often start at the gems' more exposed or thinner points.

Some of the most vulnerable shapes include:

Heart

Pear

Princess

Marquise

Such shapes have corners or tips where impact force would concentrate in a small area. Many points can easily catch on objects. Consequently, rounder shapes like oval don't have sharp points and edges, causing more even distribution after any impact.

A chipped diamond becomes weaker with every bump afterward, risking it getting bigger; later it can crack.

Are There Ways to Manage Engagement Ring Settings?

You can enjoy beautiful options like bezel, princess, or square diamond settings with some protective adjustments. Ensure that your diamond setting has a smooth metal rim around the perimeter. A smooth edge and girdle protection for daily wear can help prevent those chips.

Cap off those sharp tips or corners to protect from direct blows. Add more prongs to reduce the likelihood of snagging and impact exposure.

Surround the main stone in a halo of smaller stones that buffer its edges and add support. If a smaller stone gets knocked off, it's a lot less expensive and noticeable than replacing the main center stone.

Adding grooves to a channel can also add buffering around edges.

What Should I Check Before Buying a Ring?

Make sure your gem's prongs fit snugly without gaps. Inspecting the stone under magnification can check girdle thickness and clarity. The setting height should fit your daily routine and stay closely against the stone without loose space in between.

You can also get more protection from a jeweler offering regular cleaning and prong checks.

How Can Wearers Protect Their Ring?

Wearing your diamond ring every day doesn't mean you should never take it off. If you're about to grip or lift a heavy object, especially at the gym or when moving furniture, that's the time to remove it.

Do the same for:

Manual labor

Gardening

Home repairs

Sports and water activities

Make sure you don't lose it when you remove it by having a dedicated ring dish on your nightstand or in your gym bag.

Give Your Diamond a Break to Avoid Breaking

Can diamonds chip? That depends on how you protect it from impact and its overall design. Pointed, sharp shapes are risky, but caps and halo designs can help with impact.

Engagement ring care involves knowing when to take it off so you don't put it in harm's way and can keep it for years to come.

Check our website to read more gems.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.