Digital wallets are transforming how people game and have fun by facilitating faster, instant payments and enabling smoother in-game purchases. If used with care, they can also be safer than cash, as the latter offers no "fraud" protection, and anyone can say it's theirs, even if it's not.

Given their many uses and applications not just in gaming but in everyday financial transactions, digital wallet apps have become so common and integrated into daily life.

Indeed, recent statistics from SQ Magazine state that experts expect over 5.2 billion people worldwide to use digital wallets in 2026, accounting for 60% of the global population. It further notes that the number of global digital or mobile wallet users will grow to 6 billion by 2030, up from 4.5 billion in 2025.

What Is a Digital Wallet?

A digital wallet, also called a mobile wallet, electronic wallet, or e-wallet, is a software application downloaded and installed onto a phone or device. It securely stores:

Personal information

Money

Banking details (e.g., credit cards and debit cards)

With digital wallets, users can pay for purchases or bills, in-store or online, without physical cash. Such convenience and ease of transaction are among the key reasons these apps have become many consumers' preferred payment method.

In an April 2026 article, digital industry publication Payments Dive cited data from Worldpay's latest Global Payments Report, which found that in the U.S., consumers use digital wallets in 40% of e-commerce transactions. It also accounted for close to two in 10 (17%) of in-store, point-of-sale transactions.

How Do Digital Wallets Work?

Digital wallets work by digitizing credit or debit card information and storing it in the app. They use touchless technology to allow for quick and easy cashless transactions, including:

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Quick Response (QR) codes

A mobile device's magnetic signals and wireless capabilities, such as Bluetooth and WiFi

When you make a payment in-store through your digital wallet, your phone will use NFC, allowing it to transmit a unique and secure single-use token to the establishment's card reader. Doing so eliminates the need to share your actual card details.

How Are Digital Wallets Transforming the Way People Game and Have Fun?

According to the Entertainment Software Association's (ESA) latest annual "Essential Facts About the U.S. Video Game Industry" report, over 212 million Americans play video games. It further notes that two in three Americans aged 5 to 90 play video games at least one hour each week, and that many buy in-game content.

Digital wallets are helping gamers, many of whom also play at arcades and family entertainment centers (FECs), make the most out of their gaming experiences through the following transformative ways.

Facilitating Faster Payments and Instant Transactions

Digital wallets allow users and establishments to enjoy faster, even instant payments, with the use of technologies like:

NFC

Tokenization

Instant data autofill

They bypass physical cards and manual, time-consuming forms, replacing them with speedy, convenient touchless tech for in-store checkouts and online purchases.

Gaming establishments, like FECs and barcades, also benefit from these faster transactions, as digital wallet payment software generates financial reports. They can then use these reports to track real-time visitor spending and optimize game and facility performance, enhancing the overall guest experience.

Enabling Smoother In-Game Purchases

Another way digital wallets transform how people game and have fun is by letting players enjoy smoother in-game experiences, such as through one-click checkouts and biometric authentication.

One-click checkouts are swift payment features, enabling instant purchases using stored payment details. They eliminate the need to type or provide the same information again and again.

Biometric authentication also allows for smoother in-game purchases, as it uses facial recognition or fingerprint scans to authenticate payments instead of tedious passwords or PIN codes.

Safer Than Cash if Used With Care

If a guest at an FEC loses their physical wallet with cash in it, they can't be sure they'll get it back. Someone can pick it up, take the money in it, and use it for their own gain.

Digital wallets offer a safer, more secure way to "store" and "carry" cash around, provided users enable these apps' security features, such as biometric locking. With biometrics enabled, the wallet will require its owner's unique facial print or fingerprint before it unlocks and authorizes any transaction.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Digital Wallets Have Any Risk at All?

The primary risks digital wallets carry often have to do with user error or lack of cybersecurity awareness. If a user doesn't activate the security features of their phone and digital wallet, they're at risk of losing the money in their wallets if their phone gets stolen or lost.

Using unsecured networks, such as free but unreliable and dodgy WiFi connections, is another unsafe habit that can make digital wallet use risky. Hackers can breach these connections, exposing and stealing the data of anyone tapping the free WiFi.

How Can Users Safeguard Their Digital Wallets?

Digital wallet users can safeguard their money and personal and financial information by ensuring their mobile wallet apps and phones have all relevant security features enabled. Users of the latest model phones and wallets should turn on facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, or both for more secure gaming and payment experiences.

Users should also keep their phones' and wallets' software updated. Software updates exist to patch security vulnerabilities, so everyone should never delay downloading and installing them.

Consumers should be cautious of any SMS, email, or chat messages they get, too, particularly from unknown senders, containing links. Never click on any link that looks suspicious (e.g., misspellings in domain names, too many special characters), as it could be a phishing link.

If successful, phishing can compromise digital wallets, allowing phishers to hijack the apps and steal the money and information they store.

Up Gaming Experiences With Digital Wallets

Digital wallets revolutionize gaming and how people have fun by letting them enjoy faster transactions and more secure payments. If you haven't been using one yet, consider trying it out, as it can transform the way you game, shop, and pay for stuff.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.