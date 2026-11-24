You can keep a clinical trial on schedule by treating lab results as a critical path. Give every step, from sample collection to clinical decision, an owner and a turnaround target, then track them weekly.

According to Ken Getz of Tufts University, a clinical trial's direct cost averages about $40,000 per day and $55,716 per day for Phase III. Those days add up fast when a coordinator is staring at an empty results field while a participant waits on a dosing decision.

Add an escalation plan before enrollment starts, and one late result won't hold up your study.

Where Do Lab Delays Really Come From?

Many lab delays start with small gaps in patient sample testing, and sites often miss them until a result runs late. A tube with the wrong preservative or a courier who arrives late can hold up a sample for days.

Sites usually trace late results to a short list of causes:

Requisition forms missing tube type, volume, or handling steps

Mislabeled samples that force a second collection visit

Shipping kits or courier pickups not ready on collection day

Urgent samples waiting in a batch until the lab has enough

How Do You Keep Clinical Trial Lab Results on the Critical Path?

Start by mapping every step from the participant visit to the clinical decision. Give each step one owner and a turnaround time, and set a shorter target for results that decide eligibility or dosing.

Clear study data management lets the investigator see each result on the day the lab releases it. Central labs often help here, and MLM Medical Labs' central lab, for example, offers custom sample kits and scheduled, encrypted data transfers.

Next, match the protocol to site realities in global health studies, like weekend staffing and shipping days. Ask site staff to review the lab schedule before enrollment opens.

What Should You Track, and What Happens When a Result Is Late?

Late results need a quick answer, so the coordinator asks the lab for a status update the same business day. Agree on a backup lab in advance, and name one person on your biotech research support team to own the follow-up. A weekly review keeps medical research timelines visible before one slow result becomes a missed milestone.

A peer-reviewed article in Clinical Researcher reports that regular status meetings keep everyone aligned on upcoming deadlines, and a weekly lab review applies the same habit to results. Put these numbers on your weekly dashboard:

Days from sample collection to lab receipt

Days from lab receipt to result release

Days from result release to investigator decision

Share of results that meet the turnaround target

Participants waiting on pending lab results

Small Fixes Add Up to Faster Results

A late lab result doesn't have to stall your clinical trial. You've seen how preventable problems like unclear requisitions, mislabeled samples, and missed pickups slow things down, and how owners, turnaround targets, and a weekly dashboard catch them early. An escalation ladder and a backup plan handle whatever slips through.

Pick one step in your workflow this week, maybe the slowest handoff between collection and result review, and tighten it. A good working target is no time-critical result unaccounted for more than 24 hours after its expected release.

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