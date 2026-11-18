If you're heading back to the rink this season, you need reliable ice hockey safety equipment. When making a choice, you need to consider your safety, level of play, and the conditions of the rink you'll play in.

Reports from Mount Sinai show that there is an increase in head and shoulder injuries among young people playing ice hockey since 2020. If you have a young child playing hockey, this statistic can worry you. However, if your child has the right youth hockey gear, you can have peace of mind that they'll be safe on the rink.

Which Helmet Features Should I Look for to Guarantee My Child's Hockey Safety?

Getting your child the right helmet is the best way to ensure their safety. Some of the features you can look for are:

Certification

You should get a helmet that's certified by the Hockey Equipment Certification Council. Also, the helmet should have ear protection and a chin strap you can fasten properly.

Good Fit

When your loved one has a loose helmet, there are chances it will shift during a collision. As a result, they may not have the protection they need. If you want your loved one to stay safe on the rink, get them a helmet that always sits level on the head and fits snugly.

Rink Eye Protection

If you're a player who wears contacts or prescription glasses, you need to ensure you have a helmet that offers rink eye protection. When you have a properly fitted face shield or a visor from SHOC, it will give you protection against flying ice, pucks, or the hockey stick.

Should I Pick a Hockey Cage, Shield, or Visor?

Helmet hockey visors, cages, and shields offer you optimal winter sports protection. Here is how each one compares to the other:

Full Cages

A full cage will give you maximum facial protection against pucks, sticks, and collisions that come from every angle. The cage should sit no more than one inch from your face. However, these cages can obstruct your sightline a little.

Full Shields

If you want to get maximum facial protection and good visibility, opt for a shield. It keeps you safe while maintaining a wider field of view.

Half Visor

With a half visor, you only get protection for your upper face and eyes. If you decide to get a visor, you should opt for anti-fog hockey gear to ensure you can see properly during the game.

How Can I Protect My Ice Hockey Safety Equipment?

You can protect your ice hockey safety equipment with good maintenance. Some of the things you should be doing are:

Dry your gear before storing

Store helmets in a cool, dry place

Hang gloves and pads on a rack

Replace chin straps and mouth guards

Good storage will also protect your hockey gear. You can do maintenance after each game or during the off-season. Also, inspect your gear before the season starts so you can replace any damaged gear.

Protect Your Player on the Rink With Quality Gear

Before your game starts, you should choose reliable ice hockey safety equipment. When your gear is right, you play with confidence on the rink.

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