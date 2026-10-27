Home energy options now extend beyond just your traditional electricity companies. Depending on local rules, you can choose alternative energy providers, join community solar programs, install solar panels, or improve energy efficiency to reduce your dependence on the power grid.

Your electricity bill arrives, and the total makes you do a double-take. You have watched your thermostat, turned off all unused lights, and tried to control your power use. Yet keeping the household running still takes a very big chunk out of your budget.

The concern is especially important for Black Americans. NewsOne has reported that Black households face higher energy burdens nationwide.

Thankfully, electricity options are changing. New programs and technologies can give you much more control over how your home uses power. Understanding those choices can help you make better financial decisions.

Now, let's take a much closer look at some of the questions many may ask.

What Are the Alternatives to Traditional Electricity Providers?

Alternatives include competitive electricity suppliers, community solar programs, rooftop solar systems, and community energy purchasing programs.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, some states allow residents to choose their electricity supplier. The local utility still maintains the lines that deliver power.

Your available options may include:

Competitive electricity suppliers

Community solar subscriptions

Rooftop solar installations

Local government energy programs

Utility-sponsored renewable plans

Each option works very differently. Some change where your electricity comes from. Others help you generate power or receive credits on your already existing bill.

Your location determines which alternatives you can access. Make sure to contact your state utility regulator before comparing providers.

Can You Power Your Home Without an Electric Company?

Yes, an off-grid system can power a home without traditional utility service. However, complete independence requires very careful planning.

An off-grid solar system typically needs:

Panels

Batteries

An inverter

Sufficient backup capacity

Electricity must remain available during very cloudy weather and periods of heavy demand. Most households choose to remain connected to the grid.

A grid-connected solar system generates electricity during your sunny hours. Your utility supplies additional power when production falls short.

Reducing dependence on your electricity provider is often much more practical than eliminating the connection entirely. Ask a qualified installer to assess your household's electricity needs before considering an off-grid system.

Community Solar Makes Clean Energy More Accessible

Owning a home with a sunny roof is no longer the only path to solar power.

Community solar allows multiple households to benefit from a shared solar project. Participants generally receive electricity bill credits based on their subscriptions.

The Department of Energy identifies community solar as an option for renters and households unable to install rooftop panels.

Participation may offer several advantages:

No rooftop installation

Access for eligible renters

Shared solar production benefits

Potential electricity bill savings

Programs vary by location. Some require separate subscription payments, while others combine charges into existing utility bills. Before enrolling, confirm how credits work and whether cancellation fees apply.

Rooftop Solar Offers More Ways to Generate Electricity

Residential solar still remains an important part of the growing renewable energy market. Today's solar panel choices extend beyond selecting equipment. Homeowners must also decide how to pay for and manage their systems.

Buying, Leasing, and Power Purchase Agreements

You have several ways to pay for a rooftop solar system. The Federal Trade Commission identifies three common approaches:

Purchase: Own the equipment and manage financing, maintenance, and warranties

Own the equipment and manage financing, maintenance, and warranties Lease: Make scheduled payments to use equipment owned by another company

Make scheduled payments to use equipment owned by another company Power purchase agreement: Pay for the electricity generated under a contract

Ownership may offer greater control, while leasing can reduce initial payment demands. Review each agreement's:

Total financial obligations

Repair coverage

Future rate increases

Roof condition is also just as important. Shading, roof age, and panel placement affect production. Make sure to get multiple written estimates before selecting an installer.

Battery Storage Changes How Households Use Solar Power

Solar panels produce electricity during daylight hours. Household demand often continues well into the evening. Battery storage allows you to save unused electricity for later use.

The financial value depends partly on local electricity rates and compensation rules. For example, California's updated solar compensation model changed how many new solar customers receive credits for electricity sent to the grid.

The California Public Utilities Commission's export credits under its Net Billing Tariff are generally below retail electricity rates. Storing energy for household use can therefore provide greater value than exporting it during certain hours.

Green Power Plans Create Another Energy Choice

Not every household needs solar panels to support much cleaner electricity production. Some providers offer green energy solutions that support electricity generated from:

Wind

Solar

Other qualifying sources

Community choice aggregation programs offer another approach. Participating local governments purchase electricity for residents through organized programs.

Other green plans rely on renewable energy certificates. Such certificates represent the environmental benefits associated with renewable electricity generation.

A green electricity plan does not always mean renewable power flows directly into your home. So, be sure to ask providers where their renewable electricity comes from and how environmental claims are verified.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Solar Panels Keep Your Home Powered During an Outage?

Not automatically. Most grid-connected solar systems shut down during power outages to protect utility workers.

A properly configured battery and inverter system can provide backup electricity when the grid fails. According to the Department of Energy, solar panels alone generally cannot provide dependable backup power during an outage.

Ask installers which appliances your proposed system can support.

Are Federal Solar Tax Credits Still Available in 2026?

The Federal Residential Clean Energy Credit is no longer available for qualifying expenditures made after December 31, 2025, according to the Internal Revenue Service. Eligible expenses from earlier years may still qualify under applicable tax rules.

State, local, and utility incentives may remain available. Requirements vary by location and program. Check current eligibility before relying on any advertised savings.

Explore Your Home Energy Options With Confidence

Your home energy decisions can shape your household budget for years. Compare available programs, understand contract terms, and prioritize solutions that fit your actual needs. Greater energy choice matters most when it gives you greater financial control.

Explore our other guides and articles for more practical insights on managing household expenses and making informed home improvement decisions.