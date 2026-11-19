Tap water can look clear but still leave a strange taste. Some tips for improving the quality of water include using the right filters and fixing plumbing issues.

According to NHANES data, over 60 million people in the U.S. don't drink their tap water. While bottled water may seem like a viable alternative, improving your tap water quality is a far more cost-effective solution in the long run.

How Can You Identify Tap Water Issues?

The first step to finding the right solution is to identify the problem. Here are some common tap water issues and what they may represent:

Cloudy water : air or sediment in the line

: air or sediment in the line Strong chlorine smell : municipal disinfection

: municipal disinfection White build-up on taps and appliances : mineral content

: mineral content Brown or metallic water: plumbing issues

You should also take into account when and where the issue occurs. If it's just at one tap, you may only need to replace a worn fitting or local pipework. Testing the water can also be hugely helpful, as it reveals the presence of:

Heavy metals

Bacteria and pathogens

Chemicals and disinfection byproducts

How to Improve the Taste and Quality of Water?

Even if you know what you're dealing with, choosing the right treatment may not be as simple as you think. Here are four key options to consider:

1. Use Carbon Filtration

If you're dealing with a lot of chlorine in water, activated carbon filters can be a great option. Beyond reducing chlorine smell and taste, a carbon filtration unit can help eliminate a variety of organic compounds.

Stainless steel gravity water filter systems are a popular and practical carbon filtration option. They're simple to use and tend to last a long time.

2. Opt for a Sediment Filter

A sediment filter is particularly useful in homes with old pipework. It captures physical particles such as rust and sand before they get to taps and appliances. These units usually use either cartridge filters or mesh screens.

It's worth noting that sediment filters don't get rid of bacteria or dissolved chemicals. As such, they're often used as part of a whole-home setup.

3. Consider Whole-Home Filtration

As the name implies, these systems focus on improving water taste in the entire home. They're installed in places where water enters the house. They tend to combine sediment filters, carbon filters, and optional water softeners.

The main downside of comprehensive home hydration is that it costs more to install and service. It must also be properly sized to fit your house.

4. Deal With Plumbing Issues

Are you noticing discoloration in water that has been sitting overnight? If so, your water quality issue may have nothing to do with filters. Have a licensed plumber inspect your pipes for rust, sediment, or mineral buildup.

If you already use filters, make sure they're in good shape. A neglected filter may need a cartridge replacement to deliver the results you paid for.

Start Enjoying Your Tap Water Today!

Pure water benefits you in many ways, from removing bacteria to regulating your temperature. Read this article to learn how bottled water alternatives like filtration systems can help improve the quality of water in your home.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.