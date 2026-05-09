Some causes of midday fatigue could be poor sleep quality, diet, dehydration, stress, caffeine habits, and more.

If you notice that you start your day off feeling quite productive and energized, but as midday approaches, you start feeling tired and lethargic, then you are experiencing the midday slump. You might start losing focus, your eyelids might droop, and you might even start feeling like everything is a chore, even simple tasks.

Everyone always assumes that midday fatigue is a common thing, and you have to just power through it. That's not the case.

An occasional slump might be alright, but if you are feeling this afternoon drowsiness every single day, then it might be a problem.

Poor Sleep Quality

We live in a world where a majority of adults have sleep issues. 50 to 70 million American adults have sleep disorders, according to CFAH.org, and 8% use prescription sleep drugs. If you have insomnia or other sleep issues as well, and you have just given up on ever getting a good night's sleep, then you are not alone.

Even if you spend seven or eight hours in bed, interrupted or low-quality sleep can leave you feeling drained during the day. Many can reduce the body's ability to fully recharge overnight, such as:

Stress

Screen exposure before bedtime

Inconsistent sleep schedules

Sleep disorders like sleep apnea

Your midday slump might be because you aren't getting enough sleep at night, and your body is trying to compensate by trying to sneak a nap in during the day, because our bodies are intelligent that way.

Diet

Everyone knows that they should be eating better, but when it comes time to grocery shop and prepare healthy meals at home, people get lazy or feel unmotivated. How much of your daily food intake is processed, fried, or fast food?

Many people rely on sugary breakfasts, processed snacks, or large carbohydrate-heavy lunches that cause blood sugar spikes followed by rapid crashes. This cycle can leave you feeling sluggish and mentally foggy a few hours after eating.

Skipping meals can have a similar effect, as the body lacks the fuel it needs to maintain steady energy levels.

Do not do this to yourself. A coffee and a muffin aren't a good enough breakfast. You need at least 30-50 grams of protein in the morning to give your body the energy it needs to keep going. Scrambled eggs or eggs in any form are a great choice.

Dehydration

Have you had enough water today? Probably not. Most Americans are walking around in a state of dehydration, and they don't even know it.

If you aren't carrying around a reusable water bottle with you and sipping water every few minutes, then you are probably dehydrated. If you drink caffeinated or sugary drinks on top of this instead of plain water, you are probably even more dehydrated, since these drinks are diuretics.

Symptoms of dehydration often include:

Headaches

Dizziness

Irritability

Tiredness

Increasing water intake may seem simple, but it can make a noticeable difference in daily energy levels and can help in overcoming afternoon drowsiness.

Stress and Mental Overload

Which person out there isn't stressed and feeling mentally overloaded, especially in today's fast-paced, cutthroat world? When your brain is constantly processing information, managing responsibilities, or dealing with anxiety, it uses a significant amount of energy.

Chronic stress increases cortisol levels, which can interfere with sleep, concentration, and overall energy balance. If you feel like you are always rushing around throughout the day and never feel like you can settle down and rest, then you need to do something about your stress levels.

Boosting energy naturally isn't easy, but when it works, it is a great solution to the midday slump.

Lack of Movement

Our sedentary lives are going to be the death of us, literally. Sitting for extended periods can reduce circulation and contribute to feelings of sluggishness. Many office workers experience fatigue not because they are overexerting themselves physically, but because they are remaining inactive for too long.

Short walks, stretching, or brief physical activity during the day can help increase blood flow and boost alertness naturally.

When you start feeling that midday slump, instead of drinking some caffeine or taking in some sugar, you could try going for a walk.

Caffeine Habits

If you always start your day with caffeine and then have several more cups of coffee throughout the day, then you might be taking in too much caffeine, and yes, there is such a thing. Even if you don't feel it, because you are always tired even after drinking caffeine, your body feels it, and your brain feels it.

Moderation and timing are important when it comes to stimulant use. Now you don't have to stop taking in caffeine completely, but think about the kind of caffeine you are consuming. Consider taking maximum strength energy drink shots at the beginning of your day that last for five hours or more, and that should keep you going for a while.

Frequently Asked Questions

Should You Go to a Medical Professional If You Get Midday Fatigue?

Yes, only in certain cases. Persistent fatigue may be linked to underlying health conditions. Iron deficiency, thyroid disorders, diabetes, depression, and certain vitamin deficiencies can all cause excessive tiredness.

If midday fatigue becomes severe, frequent, or interferes with daily functioning, it may be worth discussing symptoms with a healthcare professional. There's no harm in getting yourself checked out if you feel the midday slump is getting to be too much.

Does Spending Too Much on the Computer and Phone Cause Midday Slumps?

It's never a good thing to spend all of your time watching screens, be it phones, TVs, or laptops. Try to stop using your phone or computer at least an hour before you fall asleep, so your brain and eyes can relax.

Midday Fatigue Is a Real Issue with Real Solutions

Midday fatigue is not always simply a sign of being busy. In many cases, it reflects how well your body and mind are being supported throughout the day. Follow the tips laid out above, and you should notice your midday slump disappearing for the most part.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.