If a loved one shows signs of cognitive impairment (CI), help them by showing your support and engaging them in a calm, empathetic conversation. You should also document any specific behavioral, emotional, mental, and physical changes, and encourage them to get a medical evaluation.

Reacting appropriately to a loved one's age-related memory issues is crucial, as those with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) face a higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease (AD) or related dementia (ADRD), according to Alzheimers.gov.

Early response may help correctly identify and address treatable medical causes. Early treatment, meanwhile, may help slow cognitive decline and protect safety, as memory problems can lead to serious injuries and even deadly consequences.

What Is Cognitive Impairment?

Cognitive impairment refers to conditions that cause people to have trouble with their mental functions, including:

Attention

Decision-making

Language

Learning

Memory

Thinking

CI can be mild, such as when it's just starting, and can be temporary. In other people, however, it can be severe and long-term, even lifelong.

A study published by Alzheimer's & Dementia (the Journal of the Alzheimer's Association) noted that over one in ten older Americans (65 and older) have CI from ADRD. About 15 to 22% also experience MCI, which often occurs earlier in life and before the development of ADRD.

What Are the First Signs of Cognitive Decline and Impairment?

Given the prevalence of cognitive impairment, it pays to know its common and earliest signs and symptoms, particularly if you have aging loved ones. Be on the lookout for the following indications, because the sooner you notice them, the sooner you can take the right steps to help protect your loved one's health and safety.

Short-term memory loss or lapses (forgetting recently heard or learned information, missing appointments, and repeating the same stories or questions)

Trouble with communication or language (having difficulty finding the right word, suddenly stopping mid-sentence, or struggling to follow/take part in conversations)

Repeatedly misplacing items (struggling to remember where they are, difficulty retracing steps to locate them)

Issues with mental functions like focus, planning, and problem-solving (becoming easily distracted and increasingly needing more time to complete familiar tasks)

Problems with judgment (making uncharacteristic daily or financial decisions and taking more risks)

Shifts in behavior, mood, and sleep (irritability, anxiousness, social withdrawal, and sleep/appetite changes)

What Should You Do When Someone You Love Starts Showing Signs of Cognitive Impairment?

Ideally, you shouldn't wait for an older loved one to show signs of cognitive impairment before you begin elder care planning. If you start early, your aging loved ones can actively share their wishes relating to their senior health care while they still enjoy full decision-making capacity.

Then, as part of your preparation and health monitoring, take the following steps as soon as you notice your older loved one exhibiting signs of CI.

Have a Calm and Empathetic Conversation

Have a gentle conversation with your aging loved one as soon as they exhibit one or more of the early signs of cognitive impairment. Pick a time when they're calmest (e.g., earlier in the day, before they get tired with everyday activities or responsibilities).

Start the conversation using "I" statements rather than "you" ones. It can help assure them that you care and are there to help them, whereas "you" statements tend to sound patronizing and blaming.

You can, for instance, say "I just want to make sure you're all right, as I've noticed you seem to be getting tired earlier in the day and have had some issues paying bills on time." It's more supportive and empathetic than just saying, "You're getting tired because you're not paying bills on time."

Document Health and Personality Changes

Creating a journal of all the signs and symptoms you notice in your loved one is crucial, as it can be a treasure trove of information for their health and medical team. Doctors, therapists, and other clinicians can use it to:

Identify potential treatable causes of cognitive impairment and other health conditions

Track the condition's progression

Support safer, more accessible, and more personalized care

Encourage a Medical Evaluation

Encourage your loved one to seek medical evaluation as soon as possible, as this can help with early identification and treatment of treatable causes. It also lets them access early care and facilitates planning before their condition worsens.

A dementia or Alzheimer's research and treatment center is an ideal place to start. Here, your loved one can access comprehensive diagnostic solutions, neurology, evidence-based treatments, and clinical research, as noted by this page exploring Alzheimer's care services in Wellington, FL.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cognitive Impairment Always Mean Dementia?

No. Having cognitive impairment doesn't automatically translate to having dementia.

MCI or general cognitive changes can be temporary and minor. In some cases, catching and treating it early may even reverse the symptoms, such as in the case of medication-induced CI. In this scenario, stopping the use of the drug and replacing it may help improve the symptoms.

It's crucial to remember, however, that cognitive impairment, particularly untreated cases, can raise one's risk of developing ADRD.

What Causes Cognitive Impairment?

In addition to medication side effects, cognitive impairment can stem from other reversible causes like sleep problems (sleep apnea and insomnia). Metabolic/nutritional imbalances (e.g., B12 deficiency, blood sugar imbalances, electrolyte problems, dehydration, and thyroid issues) can also affect brain function and cause CI symptoms.

As for chronic and progressive cases of cognitive impairment, they include neurodegenerative diseases, such as AD, Lewy body disease, and Parkinson's disease. Alzheimer's is among the most common, affecting 7.4 million Americans, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), strokes, and brain tumors can also lead to cognitive impairment. In this case, they can cause long-term effects and, if not addressed promptly and appropriately, can result in more severe symptoms.

Take These Steps if a Loved One Shows Signs of CI

While cognitive impairment doesn't always translate to dementia, it's always best to have symptoms evaluated by a professional as soon as possible. Have an early, empathetic conversation with a loved one who shows signs of CI, document changes to their health and personality, and encourage them to get a health assessment.

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