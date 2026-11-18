As a renter, it can be hard for you to get solar because you don't own the roof. Even so, renters can still access solar. Community solar lets you access the benefits of solar without installing panels or owning a roof.

Environment America reports that community solar installations in the USA reached 1.7 GW in 2024. This growth shows that community solar is solving connectivity problems that seemed impossible. Because many renters share roofs, they've long seen solar as a poor fit.

However, community solar lets you benefit from green energy investments and use clean electricity without owning a roof or buying panels. Once you start using it, you'll receive credits on your energy bills, lowering your energy costs as a renter.

What Is Community Solar?

Community solar is a project where a solar developer builds and maintains clean energy in a central spot to power multiple homes and businesses. Usually, solar power panels are placed on:

Former landfills

Underutilized land

Commercial rooftops

After installation, these sites can generate clean electricity for many people within a specific utility region. If you're a renter, you can access this power through buying or subscribing to programs like Helios. They can connect you to community solar options so you can help protect the environment with clean energy.

How Can Community Solar Work for a Renter Like Me?

Community solar makes clean electricity accessible to renters. Here is how the program can work for you:

A Centralized Solar Farm That Generates Power

Look for a medium- to large-scale solar farm that generates power within your utility territory. Solar arrays range from 1 megawatt to 10 megawatts in capacity, ensuring many homes have access to power.

Feeding the Grid

The clean energy from the solar farm doesn't come directly to your home through a specific line. It goes directly to your local public electricity grid, making your community's power supply greener.

The Subscription Model

Once you find the solar farm, you should sign up. Your community solar provider will assess your historical electricity usage.

They'll give you a part of the solar farm. The size of the farm you get will match about 80% to 100% of your regular monthly power consumption.

Virtual Net Metering

Your utility meters how many kilowatt-hours (kWh) your solar share produces each month. With the Virtual Net Metering (VNM) policy, the utility turns these kilowatt-hours into utility credits. Then, the utility applies that dollar amount directly to your monthly electricity bill, lowering what you owe.

Why Community Solar Is One of the Best Green Energy Investments for Renters

Renting means you don't own the roof and don't have permission to install solar panels. Luckily, community solar makes solar power accessible to renters. Here are reasons why it's a good fit:

You Can Save on Your Utility Costs

Cost should be a reason you opt for community solar. You don't have to buy or install solar panels.

All you need to do is subscribe, join the community solar project, and receive utility credits that apply directly to your monthly electric bills. As a result, you owe less to your utility. With utility costs rising, solar savings can help reduce your home expenses.

You Don't Need a Rooftop

Many renters don't have access to their roof. Landlords may also not allow you to install solar panels on their roof. These issues make it hard for you to access traditional residential solar.

If you're renting an apartment, community solar can help. You can access clean power from a shared, off-site solar farm.

You Enjoy Low Commitment and High Flexibility

As a renter, you're likely to move around. Having traditional solar panels that tie you to one spot can be challenging. If you need clean energy, choose portable community solar for flexibility.

You're Part of a Clean Energy Solution

Many renters want to live sustainably. However, they don't have control of the energy efficiency of their rental building. Community solar removes this barrier and allows you to be part of the clean energy solution.

The American Clean Power Association reports that clean energy supports more than 20% of all energy in the USA. By joining a community solar project, you can help fund solar farms so they can keep producing renewable energy and feeding it into the local grid.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where Can I Find Community Solar Projects?

Community solar is available in nine states. As a renter, you can access it if you live in Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Oregon, Maine, New York, Maryland, Minnesota, or New Jersey. If you live in one of these states, you can sign up.

In 2026, many more states will launch community solar projects. If you stay in Colorado, Virginia, California, Pennsylvania, or Washington, keep an eye out for launches. Community residential solar availability depends on local policy, so research before you start looking.

What Happens If I Move to a New Apartment?

If you move within the same utility area, you can easily transfer your subscription to your new address. Moving outside the territory? Most reputable providers let you cancel without penalty fees, typically requiring 30- to 90-day written notice to reassign your solar share.

What Should I Check Before Signing Up for a Community Solar Project?

First, verify that the community solar developer you're working with is legit. Check whether the state recognizes the program.

You should look at the contract. Read it carefully and understand their cancellation policy, subscription term, fee schedule, and transfer rules. Also, check what the contract says about moving to a different place as a renter.

Can I Sign Up If My Name Isn't on the Utility Account?

No, you can't. The person enrolling should be an authorized holder of the utility account. If you have roommates, ask your provider whether one person can subscribe on everyone's behalf.

Go Green With Community Solar

Community solar gives renters access to solar power without owning a roof, so they can help protect the environment. If you're interested in going green, look for state programs that support green energy investments and let you access power from local solar farms.

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