The truck driver shortage debate keeps returning because the real issue isn't a lack of drivers, but turnover. While the industry blames a shortage, the numbers don't support that story. Drivers quit and get replaced so often that companies feel short-staffed even when the total workforce is large, which is why the conversation keeps rotating back to turnover.

About 2.1 million people drive heavy and tractor-trailer trucks for a living in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is hardly a shrinking trucking workforce. If there are plenty of drivers, why do fleets still struggle to keep seats filled? The answer is about retention.

Every driver who quits and gets replaced costs your fleet time, money, and freight capacity. This churn is what makes the shortage feel like a big issue. If your small fleet can fix turnover, it can stop losing drivers to competitors, keep its trucks moving, and spend less on constant hiring.

Is There Really a Truck Driver Shortage?

The answer to this isn't that easy. For more than a decade, the trucking industry has warned that it is short tens of thousands of drivers. The gap is also expected to widen as older drivers retire and freight demand climbs.

The trouble is that the labor market doesn't behave as if there is a shortage. According to data from Driving Academy, the occupation is projected to grow about 4% through 2035, with roughly 214,500 openings a year. This number shows that this field keeps hiring lots of people, and wages haven't shot up the way they normally do when employers are desperate for workers.

Both issues can be real at the same time. The jobs really are hard to keep filled, but not because there aren't enough people who can drive.

These jobs empty out because drivers take them and then quit, often within months, causing companies to constantly re-hire for the same positions. You may not be dealing with a truck driver shortage, but a retention problem.

Why Does the Truck Driver Shortage Debate Keep Coming Back to Turnover?

The big problem isn't getting drivers into your company, but keeping them from walking out. Here is why the trucking workforce shortage keeps coming back to turnover.

Turnover Churns the Whole Roster

The headline number is staggering. Industry data from a NASEM study found that large truckload carriers averaged 92.7% annualized truck driver turnover, meaning the biggest long-haul fleets replace nearly their whole driver roster in a single year. Smaller operators fared better at 77.6%, and less-than-truckload carriers churned at around 12%.

These numbers are a big tell. If the country were simply out of drivers, every segment would struggle equally. Instead, the pain concentrates where the job is hardest. While small trucking fleets and better-scheduled segments hold onto their drivers, big companies with poor working conditions don't.

The Job Pushes Drivers Out

The churn traces straight to the work. Long-haul drivers can spend weeks away from home. Additionally, they're often paid only for the miles rolling, not the hours lost to loading, detention, and traffic. If you add the unpredictable schedules, health strain, and inconsistent treatment, the role becomes hard to sustain for long.

Many recruits are trained fast, rushed onto the road, and gone within months. Once reality sets in, they want to quit. It's a sign that weak truck driver onboarding and overpromising during hiring set drivers up to quit before they ever settle in.

Change Feels Hard

Big carriers treat turnover as a normal expense, not a crisis. They have large recruiting teams, training schools, and sign-on bonuses, so they can always find replacements. As long as another applicant is waiting, they can absorb the cost of constant hiring instead of fixing the root problem.

For small operators, every driver who quits is a direct hit. They don't have the size or resources to absorb constant replacement costs, so the same turnover feels like a much bigger problem.

What Can Small Trucking Fleets Do Differently?

Small trucking fleets can't out-recruit a mega-carrier, but they can out-retain one. Because they already churn far less than the giants, small operators can build on closer relationships, more home time for drivers, and faster decisions.

Industry resources such as truckinghq.com compile recruiting and retention playbooks aimed squarely at smaller operators. If you lean on them, you tend to treat drivers as the scarce asset they actually are.

The practical moves aren't costly. Pay consistently and transparently, including for non-driving time where possible, so the paycheck matches the work. Also, give them a real person to call and answer complaints.

How Do Recruiting and Onboarding Practices Keep Drivers?

Retention starts at hiring and in the first few weeks. Sharpening your CDL driver recruiting is a huge leverage point. Here is how you do it:

Recruit for fit

Set expectations in writing

Pair new hires with an experienced driver or dispatcher

Front-load support on equipment, routes, and paperwork

The first 90 days decide whether a hire stays a year or disappears. If you onboard with care, you'll spend far less time back at square one.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Raising Pay Fix Driver Turnover?

It helps, but only partly. Pay matters, yet you can also reduce turnover by respecting the drivers and having a predictable schedule. Carriers that raise wages without fixing the lifestyle often still lose drivers.

How Much Does Losing a Driver Cost a Small Fleet?

Estimates vary. You have to spend on replacement costs, such as recruiting, training, lost productivity, and idle trucks.

Will Self-Driving Trucks End the Shortage Debate?

Not soon. Driverless trucks have begun running on a handful of fixed highway lanes, but scaling that to the millions of varied, local, and unpredictable routes human drivers cover isn't possible right now. You have to invest in retention more than automation for now.

Rethink the Truck Driver Shortage as a Retention Problem

The truck driver shortage debate keeps returning to turnover because that is where the evidence points. It shows that the industry isn't simply out of drivers. However, the hardest long-haul jobs lose people faster, while you can retain more drivers if you care and respect them.

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