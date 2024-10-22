Entertainment

1 in 4 Think They’d Fail Their Driver's License Exam Today

By Toni Foxx

Got Her License! (littlewolf1989 - stock.adobe.com)

By Toni Foxx

A quarter of Americans think they’d fail the written exam for a driver’s license if they had to take it again today.

A survey of 2,000 adults finds that just 40% are absolutely certain that they remember and follow all of the safety precautions they learned about when first starting to drive. When it comes to their own cars, the average American hangs on to a vehicle for about five years. One in five have held onto a vehicle for at least twice as long.

After having their car for so long, the average driver claims they understand roughly 78% of their dashboard indicators and warning lights, with men feeling more confident in their ability to do so (82% vs. 76%).

Toni Foxx

Toni Foxx

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!