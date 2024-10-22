1 in 4 Think They’d Fail Their Driver's License Exam Today

A quarter of Americans think they’d fail the written exam for a driver’s license if they had to take it again today.

A survey of 2,000 adults finds that just 40% are absolutely certain that they remember and follow all of the safety precautions they learned about when first starting to drive. When it comes to their own cars, the average American hangs on to a vehicle for about five years. One in five have held onto a vehicle for at least twice as long.

After having their car for so long, the average driver claims they understand roughly 78% of their dashboard indicators and warning lights, with men feeling more confident in their ability to do so (82% vs. 76%).