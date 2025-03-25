The 10 Best Moments of “The Office”

“The Office” is 20 years old this week . . . so “Rolling Stone” put together a list of its 25 Best Moments. Here’s the Top 10:
1. Kevin Spills the Chili: From “Casual Friday”, Season 5.
2. Jim Kisses Pam: From “Casino Night”, Season 2.
3. Prison Mike Scares Dunder Mifflin Straight: From “The Convict”, Season 3.
4. Pam Hugs Michael at the Airport: From “Goodbye, Michael”, Season 7.
5. Michael Explains How He Grilled His Foot: From “The Injury”, Season 2.
(He burned it on a George Foreman Grill, making this a timely reference.)
6. Bandit Takes a Dive: From “Stress Release”, Season 5.
7. Michael Scott Returns: From “Finale”, Season 9.
8. Michael Kisses Oscar: From “Gay Witch Hunt”, Season 3.
9. The Dinner Party House Tour: From “The Dinner Party”, Season 4.
10. The Diversity Day Meeting Falls Apart: From “Diversity Day”, Season 1.
I have to disagree a bit with this list. For me, I think the top moment was and always will be Jim & Pam’s kiss. It was just perfect.
And now you know that I actually am a romantic.