The 10 Best Moments of “The Office”

By Toni Foxx
The Office Cast LOS ANGELES - AUGUST 27: Actor Steve Carell, actor B.J. Novak, actress Jenna Fischer, actor John Krasinski and actor Rainn Wilson poses in the press room after winning "Outstanding Comedy Series" for "The Office " at the 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on August 27, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison)
“The Office” is 20 years old this week . . . so “Rolling Stone” put together a list of its 25 Best Moments.  Here’s the Top 10:

1.  Kevin Spills the Chili:  From “Casual Friday”, Season 5.

2.  Jim Kisses Pam:  From “Casino Night”, Season 2.

3.  Prison Mike Scares Dunder Mifflin Straight:  From “The Convict”, Season 3.

4.  Pam Hugs Michael at the Airport:  From “Goodbye, Michael”, Season 7.

5.  Michael Explains How He Grilled His Foot:  From “The Injury”, Season 2.

(He burned it on a George Foreman Grill, making this a timely reference.)

6.  Bandit Takes a Dive:  From “Stress Release”, Season 5.

7.  Michael Scott Returns:  From “Finale”, Season 9.

8.  Michael Kisses Oscar:  From “Gay Witch Hunt”, Season 3.

9.  The Dinner Party House Tour:  From “The Dinner Party”, Season 4.

10.  The Diversity Day Meeting Falls Apart:  From “Diversity Day”, Season 1.


I have to disagree a bit with this list. For me, I think the top moment was and always will be Jim & Pam’s kiss. It was just perfect.

And now you know that I actually am a romantic.

