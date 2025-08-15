The 11th annual Care-a-Thon is underway at Nemours Children’s Health in San Marco - DONATE NOW

The 11th Careathon, presented by Duval Asphalt, benefitting the Child Cancer Fund of Northeast Florida takes place August 15th & 16th.

Beginning at 5:00 am on August 15, WOKV and other Cox Media Group radio and TV stations will deliver stories of pediatric cancer patients and families who have benefitted from the generosity of donors.

104.5 WOKV will bring stories of courage, hope and survival - along with celebrity appearances and other surprises along the way. Since 2015, Careathon has raised more than $2 million for the Child Cancer Fund.

There are several ways to give:

Call 855-636-6877 during the broadcast (5:00 am August 15 - 5:00 pm August 16th)

Text WOKV to 707070

Make a one-time or recurring donation to the Child Cancer Fund

Bid in the Careathon auction (winning bids are donated to Child Cancer Fund)

Total amount raised as of 8am: $118,658