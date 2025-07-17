$14.75 Million for a Sled?

One of the most iconic props in movie history just made Hollywood auction history.

A wooden sled from the 1941 classic Citizen Kane sold for a jaw-dropping $14.75 million, making it the second-most expensive piece of movie memorabilia ever sold.

🎥 Yep, it’s Rosebud.

Director Joe Dante, best known for Gremlins and The ’Burbs, had the sled in his possession since the ‘80s. It was casually gifted to him while he was working on Explorers, because Paramount was clearing out the lot—and they knew he was a fan of vintage films.

“I’ve had the honor of protecting this piece of cinematic history for decades,” Dante said. “To see Rosebud find a new home, and make history in the process, is both surreal and deeply gratifying.”

Movie nerd flex? He even sneaked it into some of his films, including Gremlins 2, Explorers, and The ’Burbs. Iconic behavior.

Oh, and if you’re wondering—Steven Spielberg owns one too. He bought his in 1982 for just $60,500. Talk about investment goals.

💸 So What’s #1 on the Movie Memorabilia Leaderboard?

Still holding that top spot: Judy Garland’s ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz, which sold for a wild $32.5 million.

Now excuse us while we go check our closets for anything Spielberg might want to buy.