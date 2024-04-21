Entertainment

15 people suffer minor injuries in tram accident at Universal Studios theme park in Los Angeles

Tram Accident Universal Studios FILE - The Universal Studios Hollywood officially reopens to the public at 25% capacity with COVID-19 protocols in place in Los Angeles, on April 16, 2021. A tram accident at Universal Studios in Los Angeles injured multiple people Saturday night, April 20, 2024, authorities and the company said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A tram accident at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles injured 15 people Saturday night, authorities and the company said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department units were dipatched to the theme park on Lankershim Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m., the department said in a social media post.

The victims taken to area hospitals had minor injuries, the department said.

A Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson emailed a statement to The Associated Press confirming there were “multiple minor injuries” from an accident involving a tram at the theme park.

The details of the accident were not immediately available.

The California Highway Patrol will lead the investigation, the fire department said.

