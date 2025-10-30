2025 ASPCA “Kid of the Year” traded his skateboard to save a kitten being tossed “like a football”

It’s quite a sacrifice to give up a prized possession under any circumstances... but add in that it’s a little kid who made the sacrifice and he did it for a little animal and it becomes an extraordinary thing to do.

But that’s what happened when 9-year old Zayin Berry saw some kids abusing a kitten at a skateboard park in Arizona. His heart couldn’t take it and he made a huge sacrifice, trading in his prized skateboard to get the boys to leave the kitten alone.

For his good deed, Zayin was named the 2025 ASPCA “Kid of the Year.”

More importantly, he gained a best friend and he learned when you do good, good comes back to you. After hearing about what he did, the community rallied and raised funds so Zayin could get a new skateboard.

Here’s the story.

May we all learn from this selfless little 9-year-old boy.