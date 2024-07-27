The 3 Kindest Things You Can Say to Someone

According to a psychologist, here are three of the kindest things you can say to someone, each carrying the potential to uplift and inspire.

1. “I Believe in You.”When you tell someone, “I believe in you,” you offer them a profound sense of validation and encouragement. This simple phrase can be a beacon of hope, particularly during times of doubt or challenge. Belief from others can often be the catalyst needed for someone to persevere, try harder, or take a leap of faith. It reassures them they are not alone in their journey and that someone sees their potential.

By expressing your belief in someone, you also acknowledge their capabilities and strengths.

2. “You Make a Difference.”Telling someone, “You make a difference,” affirms their value and impact on the world around them. In a society where individuals often question their worth or the significance of their actions, recognizing someone’s contributions can be incredibly affirming. This statement acknowledges that their efforts, no matter how small, positively affect others and the environment.

3. “I Appreciate You.””I appreciate you” is a heartfelt acknowledgment of someone’s presence and contributions to your life. It goes beyond mere gratitude for specific actions; it expresses a deep sense of recognition for who they are as a person. Appreciation can foster a sense of belonging and strengthen the bonds of friendship, family, or teamwork.

Appreciated people are likelier to engage positively and contribute their best efforts.