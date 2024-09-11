Here are 4 reasons tall men make great husbands, according to psychology:

1. They stay sharp longer Science has shown that tall men are less likely to develop and die from dementia, so there’s a good chance your tall guy will remember your name, your number, and how to get you there.

2. They earn more money Research from Ohio State University shows that in Western countries, a jump from the 25th percentile of height to the 75th (about 4 or 5 inches) is associated with an increase in salary between 9 and 15 percent. There’s a reason that more than half of the CEOs of Fortune 500 companies are around six feet tall.

3. They’re genuinely happier According to a paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research, both men and women who are above average height report higher levels of happiness. “Happiness is just one more thing taller people have going for them. It [money] buys off stress, anger, worry, and pain.”

4. Their heart is healthier According to research published by the University of Leicester, every 2.5 jumps in height decreases your risk of heart disease by 13.5 percent.

This means someone who is five feet tall has a 32 percent higher risk of suffering from coronary disease than someone who’s six inches taller.