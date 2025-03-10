5 ways to cope with the daylight savings time change

We all just “sprung forward,” which, let’s be honest, feels more like being violently flung forward into a state of perpetual exhaustion. I mean, who decided that stealing an hour of sleep was a good idea? Probably someone who doesn’t have kids...or a job...or a life.

But here we are, stumbling through the week like zombies, fueled by caffeine and the faint hope that maybe, just maybe, we’ll eventually adjust. The good news is you are not alone. The bad news, is that it can take up to a week to get back to normal. But the good news again, is that it doesn’t have too!

According to the experts (and a pair of helpful blogs I found on the Almanac website, and the Sleep Foundation), there are a few things we can do:

Sun’s Out, Guns Out (...just go outside): Natural light is your best friend right now. Even on a cloudy day like today, getting outside can help reset your internal clock. Think of it as a giant reset button for your body.

On That Coffee Grind (...not so fast!): That extra cup of coffee is calling your name today, but resist the urge! Too much caffeine, especially later in the day, will just mess with your sleep even more. Try to cut yourself off by noon.

Mealtime Tips (...fake out your gut): Try to stick to your normal meal schedule, even if you're not feeling hungry at the "right" times. This helps regulate your body's rhythms.

MOVE (...yeah, what he said!): Exercise is a way to fight the time change. It will make you feel more alert, and help you sleep at night.

Water World (...aside from the cloudy stuff getting dropped today): Dehydration makes fatigue even worse, so be on top of that water intake! While we're at it, maybe lay off the booze for a few days too. Alcohol and sleep are not friends, especially when your body is already out of whack.

The bottom line is Daylight Saving Time is cruel! With a little effort, we can fight back and reclaim our sleep, our energy, and our sanity.

Or, you know, just keep hitting snooze button and complaining...that’s valid, too.