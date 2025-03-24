Entertainment

74% of Americans swear when they stub their toe (the other 26% are lying!)

By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle
Woman in pain after stubbing toe
That excruciating moment when your unsuspecting pinky toe makes violent contact with the corner of a table leg, a door frame, or some other strategically placed instrument of torture can be savage.

In that moment, what comes out of YOUR mouth? A polite “Oh, dear”? I think not.

According to a new YouGov poll, a whopping 74% of Americans unleash a torrent of profanity when they stub their toe or experience other sudden pain. And honestly, I’m calling shenanigans on the other 26%.

Is swearing acceptable after getting hurt?

The poll breaks it down further: 32% sometimes swear, 24% usually do, and 18% always let the expletives fly. Another 14% claim they “rarely” swear, which, let’s face it, means they’ve done it.

That leaves a tiny, suspiciously saintly 8% who claim they never swear in pain. Either they’re lying, robots, or they’ve achieved a level of Zen mastery the rest of us can only dream of. Maybe they use some of these phrases that I’ve unearthed for you...

But here’s the kicker: even while most of us are dropping f-bombs like they’re hot, one in six people say that it’s never okay to use profanity in public, not even when injured. Imagine shattering your pelvis after being hit by a car, then being judged for swearing.

If the worst thing you are doing after getting hit by a car is swearing, you are doing just fine. Sometimes, a well-placed curse word is the only appropriate response!

Aaron Schachter

Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

Aaron is on the air with you for your morning commute Monday through Friday from 6am - 10am on the Eagle. Hopefully he can help you make your workday a breeze to get through with some awesome music!

