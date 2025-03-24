74% of Americans swear when they stub their toe (the other 26% are lying!)

That excruciating moment when your unsuspecting pinky toe makes violent contact with the corner of a table leg, a door frame, or some other strategically placed instrument of torture can be savage.

In that moment, what comes out of YOUR mouth? A polite “Oh, dear”? I think not.

According to a new YouGov poll, a whopping 74% of Americans unleash a torrent of profanity when they stub their toe or experience other sudden pain. And honestly, I’m calling shenanigans on the other 26%.

Is swearing acceptable after getting hurt?

The poll breaks it down further: 32% sometimes swear, 24% usually do, and 18% always let the expletives fly. Another 14% claim they “rarely” swear, which, let’s face it, means they’ve done it.

That leaves a tiny, suspiciously saintly 8% who claim they never swear in pain. Either they’re lying, robots, or they’ve achieved a level of Zen mastery the rest of us can only dream of. Maybe they use some of these phrases that I’ve unearthed for you...

But here’s the kicker: even while most of us are dropping f-bombs like they’re hot, one in six people say that it’s never okay to use profanity in public, not even when injured. Imagine shattering your pelvis after being hit by a car, then being judged for swearing.

If the worst thing you are doing after getting hit by a car is swearing, you are doing just fine. Sometimes, a well-placed curse word is the only appropriate response!