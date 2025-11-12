9 pitch-perfect holiday gifts for the music lovers in your life

Shopping for a music fan is no easy task. It seems like it should be: Know their favorite artists? Simply buy them an album on the physical medium of their choice. But how can you be certain they don't already own it? (Because let's be honest — if they're an obsessive, they probably own multiple pressings.)

The best presents are a bit more creative than that. Don't know where to begin? We've got your back.

Here's a gift guide for the audio lover in your life — from a massive new oral history courtesy Paul McCartney to a pocket-size drum machine, some Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg gin, and so much more.

Back in black

What do you get the classic rock 'n' roll fan in your life? Something that lets them share their enthusiasm with others, of course. Bicycle playing cards make the perfect stocking stuffer, and their AC/DC collection offers a personalized touch. Peep Angus Young and his signature axe on this deck; it's enough to make anyone want to break out their guitar ... or, at the very least, play a little poker. $8.99.

Loud and clear

Every music enthusiast needs a decent speaker in their life. And for the more eccentric listener, only a truly unique device will do. That's where Uncommon Goods' Acoustic Gramophone Amplifying Speaker enters the conversation. This beautiful smartphone speaker — handmade from walnut wood — naturally amplifies. That's right: There are no cords, wires, batteries, solar panels or whatever else involved. Simply slide your phone into the slot, press play on your favorite streaming platform and let the natural acoustic enhancements happen. $100.

Dolly it up

It's hard to go wrong with Dolly Parton. So, make your holiday shopping easier by gifting a country connoisseur her latest coffee-table book, "Star of the Show: My Life on Stage." It's the third and final installment in her photographic trilogy of big ol' books — following "Songteller," which was all about her lyrics, and "Behind the Seams," about her daring and culture-shifting fashion. Parton has arguably saved the best for last: This text is all about her performance, offering both an in-depth personal and professional history. Plus, it'll look great in any living room. Random House. $55.

Hosting a party? Grab the gin and juice

For the 21-and-older hip-hop crowd: This one is for you. While most gins are a bit polarizing — non-fans think the liquor is too bitter, or too botanical — Still G.I.N., the brainchild of rap royalty Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, hits the right notes. The official description of their gin's flavor profile includes "notes of tangerine, jasmine, and coriander for an unforgettable aromatic finish." None of your holiday party attendees will complain about its distinct, delicious — and best of all for those on the fence — unobtrusive taste. $36.99 for a 750ml bottle.

March to the beat ... of your own drum

Loving music is one thing. Making it is another. For the aspiring producer, prolific percussionist or virtuosic songwriter, look no further than a Stylophone Beat Drum Machine. The pocket-size device allows its user to make beats on the go. Because who knows where inspiration will strike? It's best to have access to four sound banks (rock, techno, hip-hop and beatbox) and a stylus on hand at all times. And if that's not enough of a selling point: It also features a built-in speaker and headphone socket, so you can listen and play wherever you are. $40 from the Museum of Modern Art's online store.

Grab your pava

Bad Bunny's latest album, the ambitious "Debí Tirar Más Fotos," is a love letter to Puerto Rico. It effortlessly combines modern genres — house rhythms, electronic production, reggaeton — with salsa and nylon-stringed plena guitars. In his music videos and at his historic residency in San Juan this summer, the global superstar continued to embrace traditional Puerto Rican iconography. That included the use of pavas — straw hats traditionally worn by jíbaros, Puerto Rican rural farmers. His official merchandise does the same and has been discounted for the holiday season. Especially attractive is the Bad Bunny Pava T-shirt, with its fashionable high neck and artful illustration of Bad Bunny in a pava — lifted from his 2025 Met Gala look. $40.

Get ‘GUTS’-y

Tour books are a dime a dozen these days and with good reason. They make for great gifts! High-resolution, never-before-seen images are ideal for the young superfan — and Olivia Rodrigo knows that. Her "GUTS World Tour Book" boasts 136 pages of images and some text detailing her energetic run of shows, alongside a sticker sheet, limited-edition poster and more. While the stan in your life awaits Rodrigo's third album, surprise them with this. Available via Rodrigo's merch store for $38.

Gonna be golden

For the K-pop lover — heck, for the animated family film fan — there was no bigger pop culture story in 2025 than "KPop Demon Hunters." The women of the fictional girl group HUNTR/X as well as the heartthrobs of demon boy band Saja Boys no doubt inspired a million cosplays. The most envy-worthy of their fashions is likely HUNTR/X leader Rumi's bright yellow bomber jacket and, luckily, Netflix has it available for purchase on their webstore. It's unique enough to function as a costume but also sporty enough for everyday wear. $89.95.

Let ’em in

Paul McCartney has teamed up with editor Ted Widmer for a new oral history, "Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run," compiled from over 500,000 words of interviews. It's an impressive undertaking that follows the band from their founding in the 1970s to their dissolution in 1981, featuring extensive commentary from McCartney as well as co-founding members, the late Linda McCartney and Denny Laine, and many more. For the Beatles fan in your life and then some. Liveright. $45.

