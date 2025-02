I guess if you’re one of the greatest baseball players of all time, you can accomplish anything you set your mind to. At least if you’re Alex Rodriguez you can. I say that because A-Rod just won $10,000 yesterday for a college student by making an improbable half-court shot.

It happened during halftime of Bucknell’s game against Army. Watch.





That might not be as thrilling as winning a World Series, but it’s still gotta rank pretty high. Amazing!