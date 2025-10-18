Sir David Attenborough, 99, breaks record as oldest Daytime Emmy winner

PASADENA, Calif. — Sir David Attenborough broke Dick Van Dyke’s record for oldest Daytime Emmy winner on Friday, taking the trophy for daytime personality, non-daily as host of Netflix’s “Secret Lives of Orangutans.”

Attenborough, who is 99, wasn’t on hand. The Brit’s career as a writer, host and narrator spans eight decades.

Van Dyke was 98 when he won as guest performer in a daytime drama series for “Days of Our Lives” in 2024. He is the oldest actor to win a Daytime Emmy.

Jonathan Jackson of “General Hospital” and first-time nominee Susan Walters of “The Young and the Restless” won supporting acting honors.

Jackson accepted the trophy for playing Lucky Spencer, a role he originated in 1993 and has played on and off ever since.

The ABC show also claimed trophies for Alley Mills as guest performer in a daytime drama and its writing team.

It was Mills' second career win for playing Heather Webber. The 74-year-old, who first won in 2023, is best known as the mom on “The Wonder Years.”

“We're living in really dark times right now. Everything's crazy,” Mills told the audience at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. “We just got to keep our spirits high.”

Walters plays Diane Jenkins on CBS' “Y&R,” which she has appeared in during three different stints.

“I’m so happy that I won so I can thank my husband of 40 years,” she said, singling out Linden Ashby, who has appeared on the same show.

“The Young and the Restless” brought a leading 19 nominations into the 52nd annual show. It is just one of three shows nominated for best daytime drama, along with “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.