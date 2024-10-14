America’s Most Popular Baby Names By State

Parents-to-be spend months searching for the perfect baby name.

Olivia and Liam were the most popular baby names in the US for 2023, marking the fifth consecutive year that these names have been on top. Olivia topped the charts in 18 states including Alabama, California and Idaho.

Liam came out on top as the most popular boy name, ranking first in 22 states including Colorado, Georgia and New Jersey.

The fastest rising girl’s name, Kaeli, went viral in 2023, rising 1,692 spots. Presumably, this follows the similar rise of YouTube and TikTok star Kaeli McEwen, also known as Kaeli Mae.

For boys, Eiden was the third fastest rising name. This may have something to do with TikTok creator Wyatt Eiden’s 1.6 billion views and over 3 million followers.

The fastest rising girl names also included Alitzel, Emryn, Adhara, and Azari.

Izael, Eiden, Cassian, and Kyren were among the fastest rising boys’ names.

boys names