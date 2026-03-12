Appliance Thief Makes Clean Getaway in Jacksonville

Look up appliance thief! Say cheese....

JSO is looking for a gentleman who thought it was a good idea to go into a department store on Monument Road on Wednesday February and pick up (3) Dyson Vacuum cleaners valued over $1,300 and instead of going to the cashier he went straight to the emergency exit.

While this story is quite hilarious I have to give JSO credit for their social media commentary in regard to this situation.

First off, most people shop for one vacuum. You came in like you were starting your own cleaning business and walked out with three Dysons worth over $1,300.

We’re going to take a guess and say one is for your living room, one is for your bedroom, and one is just in case you get tired of using the other two...??

Our officers would like to chat about the proper way to start a cleaning business. Hint: It normally starts with one vacuum and a receipt after checking out.

They are asking the community if they have any information of this appliance thief or his new found business venture to contact them at 904-630-0500 or if you choose to stay anonymous you can call 866-845-TIPS which could lead to a cash reward.