Apply now for free, reduced price lunches for Duval County schools

37 Duval County schools are no longer automatically providing free lunches at non-Community Eligibility Provision schools, but families can apply.

At the schools listed below lunches will cost $4 and secondary lunches $4-$4.25 this year.

Low-income families may still apply for free or reduced-price meals here, and students on programs like SNAP will still be automatically registered.

While a student’s eligibility is pending they may receive free meals for up to 30 days.

According to the DCPS website these students are eligible for free or educed meals:

All children in households receiving benefits from SNAP, FDPIR, or TANF, are eligible for free meals.

Foster children that are under the legal responsibility of a foster care agency or court are eligible for free meals.

Children participating in their school’s Head Start program are eligible for free meals.

Children who meet the definition of homeless, runaway, or migrant are eligible for free meals.

Children may receive free or reduced price meals if your household’s income is within the limits on the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines.

Here’s the full list of Non-CEP Schools that are requiring applications:

Alden Road Exceptional Student Center Alimacani Elementary Anchor Academy Elementary Atlantic Beach Elementary Atlantic Coast High Baldwin Jr/Sr Bartram Springs Elementary Chets Creek Elementary Darnell Cookman Jr/Sr Douglas Anderson High Fishweir Elementary Fletcher High Fletcher Middle Greenland Pines Elementary Hendricks Avenue Elementary J. Allen Axson Elementary Jacksonville Beach Elementary James Weldon Johnson Middle John Stockton Elementary Julia Landon Middle LaVilla Middle Loretto Elementary Louis Sheffield Elementary Mandarin High Mandarin Middle Mandarin Oaks Elementary Mayport Elementary Mayport Middle Neptune Beach Elementary New Berlin Elementary Paxon High Sabal Palm Elementary Samuel W. Wolfson High San Pablo Elementary Sandalwood High Seabreeze Elementary Stanton High

For more information and FAQs visit DCPS’s Free & Reduced-Price Meal Application