Apply now for free, reduced price lunches for Duval County schools

37 Duval County schools are no longer automatically providing free lunches at non-Community Eligibility Provision schools, but families can apply.
At the schools listed below lunches will cost $4 and secondary lunches $4-$4.25 this year.
Low-income families may still apply for free or reduced-price meals here, and students on programs like SNAP will still be automatically registered.
While a student’s eligibility is pending they may receive free meals for up to 30 days.
According to the DCPS website these students are eligible for free or educed meals:
- All children in households receiving benefits from SNAP, FDPIR, or TANF, are eligible for free meals.
- Foster children that are under the legal responsibility of a foster care agency or court are eligible for free meals.
- Children participating in their school’s Head Start program are eligible for free meals.
- Children who meet the definition of homeless, runaway, or migrant are eligible for free meals.
- Children may receive free or reduced price meals if your household’s income is within the limits on the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines.
Here’s the full list of Non-CEP Schools that are requiring applications:
- Alden Road Exceptional Student Center
- Alimacani Elementary
- Anchor Academy Elementary
- Atlantic Beach Elementary
- Atlantic Coast High
- Baldwin Jr/Sr
- Bartram Springs Elementary
- Chets Creek Elementary
- Darnell Cookman Jr/Sr
- Douglas Anderson High
- Fishweir Elementary
- Fletcher High
- Fletcher Middle
- Greenland Pines Elementary
- Hendricks Avenue Elementary
- J. Allen Axson Elementary
- Jacksonville Beach Elementary
- James Weldon Johnson Middle
- John Stockton Elementary
- Julia Landon Middle
- LaVilla Middle
- Loretto Elementary
- Louis Sheffield Elementary
- Mandarin High
- Mandarin Middle
- Mandarin Oaks Elementary
- Mayport Elementary
- Mayport Middle
- Neptune Beach Elementary
- New Berlin Elementary
- Paxon High
- Sabal Palm Elementary
- Samuel W. Wolfson High
- San Pablo Elementary
- Sandalwood High
- Seabreeze Elementary
- Stanton High
For more information and FAQs visit DCPS’s Free & Reduced-Price Meal Application