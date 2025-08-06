Entertainment

Apply now for free, reduced price lunches for Duval County schools

By Leeann Reilly
GF Default - Big changes ahead for Duval County Public Schools lunch menu
By Leeann Reilly

37 Duval County schools are no longer automatically providing free lunches at non-Community Eligibility Provision schools, but families can apply.

At the schools listed below lunches will cost $4 and secondary lunches $4-$4.25 this year.

Low-income families may still apply for free or reduced-price meals here, and students on programs like SNAP will still be automatically registered.

While a student’s eligibility is pending they may receive free meals for up to 30 days.

According to the DCPS website these students are eligible for free or educed meals:

  • All children in households receiving benefits from SNAP, FDPIR, or TANF, are eligible for free meals.
  • Foster children that are under the legal responsibility of a foster care agency or court are eligible for free meals.
  • Children participating in their school’s Head Start program are eligible for free meals.
  • Children who meet the definition of homeless, runaway, or migrant are eligible for free meals.
  • Children may receive free or reduced price meals if your household’s income is within the limits on the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines.

Here’s the full list of Non-CEP Schools that are requiring applications:

  1. Alden Road Exceptional Student Center
  2. Alimacani Elementary
  3. Anchor Academy Elementary
  4. Atlantic Beach Elementary
  5. Atlantic Coast High
  6. Baldwin Jr/Sr
  7. Bartram Springs Elementary
  8. Chets Creek Elementary
  9. Darnell Cookman Jr/Sr
  10. Douglas Anderson High
  11. Fishweir Elementary
  12. Fletcher High
  13. Fletcher Middle
  14. Greenland Pines Elementary
  15. Hendricks Avenue Elementary
  16. J. Allen Axson Elementary
  17. Jacksonville Beach Elementary
  18. James Weldon Johnson Middle
  19. John Stockton Elementary
  20. Julia Landon Middle
  21. LaVilla Middle
  22. Loretto Elementary
  23. Louis Sheffield Elementary
  24. Mandarin High
  25. Mandarin Middle
  26. Mandarin Oaks Elementary
  27. Mayport Elementary
  28. Mayport Middle
  29. Neptune Beach Elementary
  30. New Berlin Elementary
  31. Paxon High
  32. Sabal Palm Elementary
  33. Samuel W. Wolfson High
  34. San Pablo Elementary
  35. Sandalwood High
  36. Seabreeze Elementary
  37. Stanton High

For more information and FAQs visit DCPS’s Free & Reduced-Price Meal Application

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News