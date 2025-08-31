Arizona State fans miss most of 2nd half of victory due to ESPN transmission issue

BRISTOL, Conn. — (AP) — ESPN said Sunday that a transmission issue was to blame for viewers not being able to watch most of the second half of No. 11 Arizona State's 38-19 victory over Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

The game was being streamed on ESPN+ as part of the Big 12’s agreement with the network. It wasn't the only game affected, but certainly the most high profile.

“A transmission issue late Saturday evening affected multiple ESPN+ feeds. We are looking into the cause to mitigate future impacts,” an ESPN spokesperson said.

Interruptions to the broadcast began early in the second half, right before Sam Leavitt's 54-yard touchdown run gave Arizona State a 24-13 advantage.

Expect for a perfect picture for commercial breaks originating from ESPN's Connecticut headquarters, the game feed was mostly a blank screen with choppy audio before coming back pixelated and blurry at times.

Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini posted during the game: "Very sorry for this and rest assured we are in touch with the Big 12 and ESPN on this issue. We have to be better for our fans and our program. I do apologize."

The Sun Devils — who won the Big 12 Conference title and advanced to the College Football Playoff last season — had their first sellout for a home opener since 1998.

Former ASU running back Cam Skattebo, a rookie on the New York Giants, also voiced his frustrations by posting on social media: "Maybe #11 nationally ranked gets a main stream @espn ???? I need to watch my boys."

Fans won't have to worry about three of Arizona State's next four games being available only via streaming. Next Saturday's game at Mississippi State is on ESPN2 and the Sept. 13 contest against Texas State on TNT. The Sept. 26 game against TCU is on a Friday night and will be aired on Fox.

