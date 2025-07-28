Entertainment

Astronomer releases genius marketing campaign video after Coldplay chaos

By Toni Foxx
Coldplay proving karma always wins! GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on the Pyramid stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. Founded by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury Festival features around 3,000 performances across over 80 stages. Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and iconic Pyramid Stage, the festival offers a diverse lineup of music and arts, embodying a spirit of community, creativity, and environmental consciousness. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Redferns) (Jim Dyson/Redferns)
So, after the Coldplay kiss-cam chaos, how should Astronomer, the company that employed the now-revealed-to-be-cheating couple, move forward and take advantage of the massive media spotlight it found itself in?

They hire Gwyneth Paltrow as their “temporary spokesperson” and they release a funny video.

Ok, that’s just genius. If I needed a company to do whatever it is that Astronomer does, I’d hire them based on this video, yes I would. They’re my kind of people.

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.

