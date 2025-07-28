Astronomer releases genius marketing campaign video after Coldplay chaos

So, after the Coldplay kiss-cam chaos, how should Astronomer, the company that employed the now-revealed-to-be-cheating couple, move forward and take advantage of the massive media spotlight it found itself in?

They hire Gwyneth Paltrow as their “temporary spokesperson” and they release a funny video.

Thank you for your interest in Astronomer. pic.twitter.com/WtxEegbAMY — Astronomer (@astronomerio) July 25, 2025

Ok, that’s just genius. If I needed a company to do whatever it is that Astronomer does, I’d hire them based on this video, yes I would. They’re my kind of people.