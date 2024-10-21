Average Person Consumes 80 Pounds of Sugar Each Year

The average American consumes an astonishing 36,000 grams of sugar per year — equivalent to nearly 80 pounds.

A poll of 2,000 Americans found that the typical American ingests 99 grams of sugar daily, more the sugar content of two 12-ounce cans of soda. This excessive consumption comes despite 85% of respondents actively working to reduce their sugar intake.

The survey also reveals that for 34% of respondents, the majority of their daily sugar intake in beverages comes from their morning coffee. Another 28% say that soda makes up most of their liquid consumption.

Interestingly, more than half of the participants (51%) believe that their sugar cravings might actually be a sign of dehydration. At the same time, respondents reported drinking only 48 ounces of water on a typical day, far below recommended levels.